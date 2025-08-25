Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued

Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued

Firefighters rescued 25-30 people using ladders and a crane after breaking through the factory wall. The leak was contained, averting a major disaster.

Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Panic gripped Jalandhar’s Surgical Complex on Monday evening after an ammonia gas leak at a milk products factory left dozens of workers trapped inside.

Fire officials said the incident was reported around 5:15 pm, prompting an immediate rescue operation. Firemen broke through the factory wall to reach the stranded workers, many of whom were unable to escape due to the thick fumes, according to PTI. 

“Our team rescued between 25 and 30 people from the building using ladders and a crane,” said Maninder Singh, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, Jalandhar.

The leak was eventually brought under control, officials confirmed, averting what could have been a major industrial tragedy. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any workers suffered injuries or required hospitalisation.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Jalandhar News Ammonia Leak
