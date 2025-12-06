Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's Mining Firms Get Rs 443 Crore-Final Recovery Notice By Jabalpur Administration

Jabalpur administration issues a ₹443 crore recovery notice to mining firms linked to MLA Sanjay Pathak after satellite and DGPS data reveal massive over-mining.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Amid allegations of over-mining against companies associated with BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, the Jabalpur administration has issued a final recovery notice demanding ₹443 crore. The notice has been sent to Anand Mining, Nirmala Minerals, and Pacific Export, all accused of extracting iron ore several times beyond their approved limits. The matter has gained political weight as Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav himself confirmed the penalty during the Assembly session, causing a stir in both political circles and the mining sector.

The mining department has submitted a detailed 467-page report to the administration, based on satellite imagery, DGPS mapping, and dispatch register audits, which revealed large-scale irregularities. According to the report, extraction was carried out eight to ten times more than the permitted area. Acting on these findings, Jabalpur Collector Raghavendra Singh issued the final notice on November 10. The companies linked to MLA Pathak had sought the calculation documents, which the department has now provided.

Seizure Proceedings If No Satisfactory Reply

Officials stated that further action will depend on the response to the notice. However, if a satisfactory reply is not received within the stipulated time, seizure proceedings will begin. The mining department is also preparing to issue an RRC soon. Authorities maintain that such extensive irregularities cannot be ignored, and the move has triggered concern among several mining operators, as this is the first time such a hefty penalty has been imposed on companies linked to a ruling party legislator.

Sanjay Pathak Maintains Silence

MLA Sanjay Pathak has remained silent on the matter so far, adding to the speculation. The government’s tough stance against its own party leader has drawn significant attention. All eyes are now on how swiftly and fairly the administration proceeds with the next steps. The case has not only become a focal point of political debate but has also raised fresh questions about the monitoring and regulation of mining activities in the state.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Jabalpur Mining Case Sanjay Pathak Controversy Over Mining Penalty
