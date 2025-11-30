Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBanned 'Manjha' Kite String Kills Teen Riding Motorcycle In Indore

Banned 'Manjha' Kite String Kills Teen Riding Motorcycle In Indore

The sharp, nylon-based string, allegedly Chinese-made, caused fatal bleeding despite his friends' attempts to remove it.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 11:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indore, Nov 30 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after a piece of 'manjha' (kite string) slit his throat while he was riding a motorcycle, a police official said.

Manjha, made of nylon and usually coated with crushed glass to enhance its sharpness for kite cutting contests, is widely in use despite a ban.

"Gulshan (16) was riding a motorcycle on the bypass road when a kite string cut into his neck. He was returning home with friends from the Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary. He was rushed to a hospital where he died of excessive bleeding," Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said.

His kin alleged the 'manjha' was Chinese made.

Markam said all aspects are being probed, adding that a police team had visited the spot where the incident took place.

Eyewitnesses said the 'manjha' was so strong and sharp that the two friends riding pillion sustained finger injuries while trying to remove it after it got embedded in Gulshan's neck.

'Manjha' made from nylon was banned across the country in 2024 following a recommendation by the Animal Welfare Board of India due to the dangers it poses to animals, especially birds. Authorities have recommended plain cotton thread for use as kite strings. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 11:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indore News MP News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'America Benefitted Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath Podcast
'America Benefitted Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath Podcast
News
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
News
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
World
Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon In Corruption Trial, Says Trial Is Undermining Israel’s Unity
Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon In Corruption Trial, Says Trial Is Undermining Israel’s Unity
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget