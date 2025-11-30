Banned 'Manjha' Kite String Kills Teen Riding Motorcycle In Indore

Indore, Nov 30 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after a piece of 'manjha' (kite string) slit his throat while he was riding a motorcycle, a police official said.

Manjha, made of nylon and usually coated with crushed glass to enhance its sharpness for kite cutting contests, is widely in use despite a ban.

"Gulshan (16) was riding a motorcycle on the bypass road when a kite string cut into his neck. He was returning home with friends from the Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary. He was rushed to a hospital where he died of excessive bleeding," Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said.

His kin alleged the 'manjha' was Chinese made.

Markam said all aspects are being probed, adding that a police team had visited the spot where the incident took place.

Eyewitnesses said the 'manjha' was so strong and sharp that the two friends riding pillion sustained finger injuries while trying to remove it after it got embedded in Gulshan's neck.

'Manjha' made from nylon was banned across the country in 2024 following a recommendation by the Animal Welfare Board of India due to the dangers it poses to animals, especially birds. Authorities have recommended plain cotton thread for use as kite strings.

