HomeCitiesIndian Student Dies After Suffering Critical Burns In House Fire In New York

Indian Student Dies After Suffering Critical Burns In House Fire In New York

Rescued with severe injuries, she succumbed to organ failure from extensive burns. The Indian Consulate is assisting her family, who are facing emotional and financial hardship.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
A 24-year-old Indian student in the United States, Sahaja Reddy Udumala, has died after sustaining critical injuries in a house fire in Albany, New York, triggering an outpouring of grief from the Indian community and officials.

The Consulate General of India in New York said it was “deeply saddened by the untimely demise” of the student, who was pursuing a Master’s degree in Albany. In a post on X on Friday (local time), the mission extended its condolences to her family and said it remained in touch with them to provide all possible assistance.

Several People Pulled from Burning Home

According to the Albany Police Department, the fire erupted in the early hours of December 4. Officers and firefighters who rushed to the scene found the house “fully engulfed in flames” and were informed that several people were trapped inside, according to a PTI report.

Four adults were rescued from the residence and given medical treatment at the site before being taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two of them were later transferred to a specialised burn centre. “Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire,” the police said. While authorities initially withheld the victim’s identity pending formal notification of her family, relatives later confirmed that the deceased was Udumala.

Suffered 90% Burns

A fundraiser launched by Udumala’s cousin, Rathna Gopu, said she had suffered burn injuries on nearly 90 per cent of her body. In an emotional message, Gopu wrote that the family was struck by an “unimaginable tragedy” following the devastating fire.

Describing Sahaja Udumala as “a bright and hardworking student with a future full of dreams, hope and promise”, the cousin said she fought fiercely for her life but ultimately suffered complete organ failure despite medical treatment. The family said the sudden loss has left them grappling with severe emotional and financial distress.

The fundraiser has been set up to cover funeral and memorial arrangements, repatriation costs and immediate family support. As of now, it has raised more than USD 112,266 of its USD 120,000 target.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
