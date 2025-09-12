Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IFC-IOR Gurugram To Be Commissioned As Naval Station INS Aravali

The Indian Navy will commission INS Aravali at IFC-IOR Gurugram, boosting maritime domain awareness, communication, and security in the presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Indian Navy will commission INS Aravali at Gurugram in the presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, on September 12, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

INS Aravali, deriving its name from the unwavering Aravali range, shall support various information and communication centres of the Indian Navy, which are key to India's and the Indian Navy's command, control and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework.

Guided by the motto 'Maritime Security through Collaboration', the Naval Base exemplifies a supportive and collaborative ethos, working seamlessly with naval units, MDA centres and allied stakeholders.

The Crest of the base comprises central mountain imagery perfectly symbolising the unwavering and strong Aravali Range, and the rising sun representing eternal vigilance, resilience and energy, in addition to the dawn of niche technological capabilities in the field of Communications and MDA. Thus, the crest embodies the steadfast commitment of the Base to facilitate eternal vigilance in order to defend India's maritime interests. 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
INS Aravali Indian Navy Gurugram Base INS Aravali Commissioning Indian Navy Maritime Security
