Hyderabad Police Crack Kukatpally Woman’s Murder, Arrest Three Including Two Domestic Helpers

HomeCitiesHyderabad Police Crack Kukatpally Woman’s Murder, Arrest Three Including Two Domestic Helpers

Cyberabad Police solved the Kukatpally murder of Renuka Agarwal, arresting two domestic helpers and an aide in Ranchi who plotted to loot valuables after killing her at home.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) The Cyberabad Police solved the case of the gruesome murder of a woman here two days ago and arrested three persons, including two domestic helpers in Ranchi, officials said on Saturday.

It is found to be a case of murder for gain, police said.

The 50-year-old Renuka Agarwal, a homemaker, was tied up, hit with a pressure cooker and stabbed to death, allegedly by the two domestic helpers at her flat in a high-rise apartment complex in Kukatpally here on September 10.

A case was registered based on a complaint from the deceased woman's husband.

Based on the investigation, police arrested Harsh Kumar, a domestic helper of the victim's family, Roshan, who was working as a domestic helper of another family in the same apartment complex. Police also arrested one Raju Varma, who allegedly harboured the duo in Ranchi after the murder, police said in the release.

With a plan to loot money and valuables from the Renuka Agarwal's family, Kumar and Roshan kept a watch on the movement of family members. As the woman's husband and son left for work on September 10, the duo attacked Renuka, tied her hands and legs, and slit her throat, leading to her death, the release said.

Thereafter, they allegedly looted ornaments, cash, and watches, and left for Ranchi where Raju Varma harboured them, police alleged. CCTV footage confirmed the involvement of the accused in the crime, police said.

They confessed to the crime during interrogation and ornaments, 16 watches, two mobile phones were seized from them, the release said. Roshan faced charges of crime in other cases booked in Ranchi in the past, they added.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
India
