Hyderabad Electronics Shop Fire Claims Shop Owner’s Life, Toll Rises To Two

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) The toll in the massive fire in an electronics showroom here rose to two after the death of its shop owner who was undergoing treatment in a hospital here, police said on Wednesday.

One unidentified person, a passer-by had died and eight others including the electronics shop owner sustained burns, after a major fire broke out in the shop late Monday night. The injured were admitted to different hospitals.

The shop owner, who had suffered around 80 per cent burns, succumbed in the hospital late on Tuesday night, taking the toll to two, a police official said, adding two injured persons are undergoing treatment while five were discharged from hospitals.

The blaze that started inside the showroom had engulfed the two-floor building which led to explosions with electronic appliances inside the shop going up in flames. Police earlier said due to the impact of the explosion, a CNG-fitted car parked in front of the shop also caught fire, besides a three-wheeler and 2 two-wheelers were also burnt and a nearby cloth store also suffered damage.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control, police said adding people residing in nearby premises were evacuated.

Police based on preliminary investigation said the fire was caused due to short-circuit in the electronics showroom. However, the exact cause of the fire and the subsequent blast was being investigated, they said. A case was registered.

