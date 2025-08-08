Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Stabbed To Death: CCTV Footage Shows Brutal Attack

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Delhi’s Bhogal neighborhood, Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, was brutally murdered following a dispute over scooter parking. The attack unfolded late Thursday night, and by Friday, police had arrested two teenagers in connection with the crime.

A Deadly Turn Over a Parking Spot

What began as a seemingly minor disagreement over where a scooter was parked turned fatal within minutes. According to Delhi Police, 42-year-old Asif Qureshi, son of Ilyas Qureshi, was stabbed to death around 10:30 p.m. on August 7, just outside his home in the Nizamuddin area.

Surveillance footage from the night has since surfaced, capturing the harrowing moments leading up to the murder. The video shows a confrontation escalating between Qureshi and the accused, eventually resulting in a violent assault in full view of several bystanders. Despite attempts by onlookers to break up the scuffle, one of the attackers fatally stabbed Qureshi in the chest with a sharp object.

Caught on Camera

The grainy CCTV recording begins with one of the accused walking directly toward Qureshi, initiating a physical altercation. The two men push and grapple as a woman attempts to intervene but is shoved aside. A second man quickly joins the fight, and the pair can be seen punching and forcing Qureshi to the ground.

Though neighbors rush in to mediate, the violence continues. The struggle spills onto the pavement, with all three men momentarily falling. Qureshi manages to get back on his feet, and the parties appear to separate briefly. But tension still lingers.

Toward the end of the video, one of the assailants is seen walking back toward the crowd where Qureshi was last standing. The footage cuts out shortly after, leaving the final moments unseen.

“He Asked Them to Move the Scooter. They Came Back and Killed Him.”

Speaking to reporters, Shaheen Asif Qureshi, one of the victim’s wives, recounted the chilling sequence of events. “At around 9:30 or 10 p.m., a neighbor had parked a scooter right outside our main entrance,” she said. “My husband simply asked him to move it. Instead of complying, the man hurled abuses and threatened to return.”

That threat turned real just minutes later.

“Before we knew it, he came back with his brother. They stabbed Asif in the chest and ran,” she added. “I called my brother-in-law Javed, but by the time he arrived, Asif had already lost too much blood.”

Qureshi was rushed to the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash, where doctors pronounced him dead. “They told us he had died an hour and a half before we got there,” Shaheen said, her voice breaking.

Disturbingly, Shaheen claimed this wasn’t the first time the accused had targeted her husband. “They had tried to kill him before too,” she alleged.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The police identified the two suspects as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), both now in custody. Authorities confirmed they have also recovered the weapon used in the attack. A case has been registered under FIR number 233/25, invoking Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder charges.

A senior police official confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that further forensic and witness evidence is being collected to build a stronger case.

As news of the murder spread, outrage and grief gripped the local community. The fact that a disagreement over something as trivial as parking could escalate to such deadly violence has left many shaken.