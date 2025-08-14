Huge Tree Falls On Bike In Delhi's Kalkaji, 1 Dead And 2 Injured

A large tree fell on a bike in Delhi’s Kalkaji area during heavy rain on Thursday, killing one person and injuring two others. A nearby vehicle was also damaged in the accident, highlighting the hazards posed by the stormy weather.

Delhi-NCR, parts of North India, and Mumbai were battered by relentless rain, disrupting daily life across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital, warning residents to stay cautious as key roads and underpasses suffered severe waterlogging just days before Independence Day.

In this incident 50-year-old man was killed and his 22-year-old daughter injured after a large tree fell on their motorcycle in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area during heavy rain on Thursday morning, police said.

This happened around 9:50 am near the HDFC Bank at Paras Chowk. “An old roadside Neem tree suddenly fell in front of the bank, trapping two individuals riding a motorcycle — Sudhir Kumar and his daughter Priya,” said police. Both were critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. Kumar succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Trauma Centre, while his daughter is undergoing treatment.

#WATCH | Delhi | A tree was uprooted at Paras Chowk in the Kalkaji area earlier today, following heavy rainfall in the area. A crane and excavator have been deployed to clear the area. pic.twitter.com/sw3ks5g3ZR — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Despite the downpour, flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport continued without interruption. “Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, operations are currently normal,” the airport advisory confirmed.

According to the IMD, rainfall between Wednesday morning and Thursday 8:30 am varied significantly across the city. Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm, Aya Nagar 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm.

The showers also had a noticeable impact on Delhi’s temperatures. The minimum temperature dipped to 23.6°C, about 3.2 degrees below the seasonal norm, while the maximum is expected to hover around 32°C, providing little relief from the humid conditions.

Action By Local Police

“Local police responded swiftly to the PCR call, and rescue operations were initiated by the IO/SHO Kalkaji and staff, with support from ACP Kalkaji and the Traffic Inspector, who arrived promptly at the scene,” authorities added. A hydraulic crane was deployed to remove the tree and clear the road. Municipal authorities have been alerted to assess the damage and carry out necessary pruning to prevent similar incidents.

The heavy rain also disrupted traffic on key routes including the DND Flyway, Ashram, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Mathura Road, Outer Ring Road near Subroto Park, and Rao Tula Ram Marg due to waterlogging. Traffic advisories highlighted congested areas such as AIIMS Flyover, South Extension Loop, Moolchand Underpass, and parts of New Rohtak Road and Anand Parbat, urging commuters to take alternate routes.

