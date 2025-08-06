Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc On Kinner Kailash Yatra Route; Hundreds Rescued Amid Himachal Rains

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCloudburst Wreaks Havoc On Kinner Kailash Yatra Route; Hundreds Rescued Amid Himachal Rains

Heavy monsoon rains caused a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, stranding hundreds of Kinner Kailash Yatra pilgrims.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 12:33 PM (IST)

Relentless monsoon rains have triggered widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh, with a devastating cloudburst striking the Tangling region of Kinnaur district along the Kinner Kailash Yatra route. The incident has led to massive destruction, sweeping away a significant portion of the trekking path and leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded in the high-altitude terrain.

In response, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sprang into action, deploying its 17th Battalion to carry out rescue operations using rope-based traverse crossing techniques. As of Wednesday morning, 413 pilgrims have been safely evacuated and relocated to secure locations.

The impact of the rains has been severe. The Ribba Nala was flooded, washing away around 15 metres of the National Highway, while four streams in the Sangla Valley swelled beyond control, sweeping away two pedestrian bridges, further complicating rescue efforts.

Given the hazardous conditions and multiple roadblocks caused by landslides and flooding, the Kinner Kailash Yatra has been suspended until further notice.

Joint Rescue Ops Underway

The rescue operation involves a coordinated effort between ITBP and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A total of one gazetted officer, four sub-officers, and 29 other ITBP personnel are working on the ground alongside an NDRF team. After the Kinnaur district administration received alerts early Wednesday (6 August 2025) about stranded pilgrims, joint rescue teams were swiftly dispatched to the affected sites.

Efforts continue in collaboration with local authorities and multiple emergency agencies to ensure all those impacted are brought to safety.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Multiple Regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions across Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday, warning of continued rainfall and potential hazards. The current spell is expected to persist until 11 August.

On Tuesday, Shimla witnessed intermittent light rain, while other regions such as Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Dharamshala, Nahan, Kangra, and Mandi also experienced rainfall, keeping authorities on high alert.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Himachal Weather News Himachal Pradesh Weather News Himachal Rain News
Opinion
