Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities317 Dead In Himachal Monsoon Mayhem Since June 20, Over 550 Roads Disrupted

317 Dead In Himachal Monsoon Mayhem Since June 20, Over 550 Roads Disrupted

Over 550 roads are blocked, disrupting power and water supplies, especially in Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 317 lives since June 20, with 164 deaths caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered disasters, while 153 people have died in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).
 
The ongoing spell of heavy rain has also left 557 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305), blocked across the state. As of Saturday morning, 936 distribution transformers were out of service, and 223 water supply schemes were disrupted, severely affecting normal life.
 
Kullu (160), Mandi (213), and Kangra (60) are the worst-hit districts in terms of road blockages. The three national highways have been damaged at multiple points -- including Nathpa, Nigulsari, and Pagal Nalla in Kinnaur, and stretches in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti -- due to landslides and flash floods.
 
Power supply disruption is most severe in Mandi district, where 651 transformers are down, followed by Kullu (189) and Sirmaur (40). Water supply schemes have been heavily impacted in Mandi (72), Shimla (52), and Kullu (35).
 
The cumulative damage to public and private property during the 2025 monsoon season is estimated at over Rs 2,77,401 lakh (₹2,774 crore). Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu districts account for the largest share of infrastructure and property losses.
 
District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest rain-related fatalities (29), followed by Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Shimla (13). Road accident deaths are concentrated in Chamba (22), Mandi (22), Kangra (19), Kinnaur (14), and Shimla (15).
 
Restoration work is underway, but recurring landslides, continued rainfall, and difficult terrain are hampering operations. Authorities said road clearance, power restoration, and drinking water resupply are being prioritised in the worst-hit areas.
 
Officials have warned that the toll and losses may rise further if heavy rains continue in vulnerable districts. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal Pradesh News Flood News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
India
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
India
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
Cricket
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget