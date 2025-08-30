317 Dead In Himachal Monsoon Mayhem Since June 20, Over 550 Roads Disrupted

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 317 lives since June 20, with 164 deaths caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered disasters, while 153 people have died in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).



The ongoing spell of heavy rain has also left 557 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305), blocked across the state. As of Saturday morning, 936 distribution transformers were out of service, and 223 water supply schemes were disrupted, severely affecting normal life.



Kullu (160), Mandi (213), and Kangra (60) are the worst-hit districts in terms of road blockages. The three national highways have been damaged at multiple points -- including Nathpa, Nigulsari, and Pagal Nalla in Kinnaur, and stretches in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti -- due to landslides and flash floods.



Power supply disruption is most severe in Mandi district, where 651 transformers are down, followed by Kullu (189) and Sirmaur (40). Water supply schemes have been heavily impacted in Mandi (72), Shimla (52), and Kullu (35).



The cumulative damage to public and private property during the 2025 monsoon season is estimated at over Rs 2,77,401 lakh (₹2,774 crore). Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu districts account for the largest share of infrastructure and property losses.



District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest rain-related fatalities (29), followed by Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Shimla (13). Road accident deaths are concentrated in Chamba (22), Mandi (22), Kangra (19), Kinnaur (14), and Shimla (15).



Restoration work is underway, but recurring landslides, continued rainfall, and difficult terrain are hampering operations. Authorities said road clearance, power restoration, and drinking water resupply are being prioritised in the worst-hit areas.



Officials have warned that the toll and losses may rise further if heavy rains continue in vulnerable districts. (ANI)

