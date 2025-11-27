Himachal BJP MLA Hansraj Granted Regular Bail In POCSO Case By Chamba Court

BJP MLA from Churah and former Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Hansraj, has received major relief in a POCSO case. The Chamba District and Sessions Court on Wednesday granted him regular bail during the hearing of his bail petition. Supporters of the legislator expressed joy outside the court following the order.

The case gained political attention after a young woman from Chamba district accused Hansraj of sexual assault, claiming she had also complained a year earlier but the matter did not progress.

As soon as the FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act, Hansraj approached the court seeking bail. During several days of arguments, both sides presented their submissions, including police reports and case-related documents.

After reviewing all aspects, the court granted him regular bail. However, the relief does not end his legal challenges, as the police investigation is still underway and further action will depend on its outcome.

Speaking to the media outside the court premises, Hansraj said he had full faith in the judiciary and called the allegations “baseless”. He stated that the truth would soon come out and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

Police officials said the probe is being carried out with complete seriousness and in accordance with legal procedures. Statements of witnesses will be recorded, and technical and electronic evidence will be examined in the coming days.

Despite receiving bail, Hansraj is expected to appear in court on scheduled dates and cooperate with questioning, indicating that his legal troubles are far from over at this stage.