Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos In Gurugram: WATCH

Gurugram Floods Video: Gurugram has been grappling with severe waterlogging and near-flood-like conditions following continuous heavy rainfall since Thursday. The downpour inundated key roads and intersections, leaving vehicles stranded and commuters stuck in long traffic snarls across the city.

Several parts of National Highway 48 near Narsinghpur saw water levels rise up to 3 to 4 feet in the service lane. In Subhash Chowk, children were spotted swimming through the waterlogged streets.

A car struggles on a flooded Gurugram street.

Major areas like Golf Course Extension Road, Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, Udyog Vihar, and Old Gurugram were all affected, causing widespread traffic disruptions. Despite the downpour, Gurugram Traffic Police were out managing the situation on the ground.

Earlier reports had indicated minor waterlogging in Delhi-Gurugram stretches, but Thursday’s rainfall intensified the crisis. Near Sector 104 on the Dwarka Expressway, parts of the service lane were submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill. A commuter, Rajesh Goyal, said he was stuck for over 30 minutes on the Dwarka Expressway with no visible relief in sight. "The road was flooded, and vehicles couldn't move. Every time it rains, the true state of this so-called cyber city is exposed," he added.

The district administration issued a statement saying it was working to resolve the situation and mitigate public inconvenience. Water was reportedly cleared from several areas within an hour of the rain stopping.

Netizens vented their disappointment and anger on X.

"Waterlogged roads have turned the city into a nightmare — vehicles breaking down, commuters stuck for hours, roads flooded from Sectors to Sohna Road to SPR to Golf Course Extension Road. Skyrocketing property prices, collapsing sanitation," said an X user.

🚨 Gurugram in chaos again!

Waterlogged roads have turned the city into a #nightmare — vehicles breaking down, commuters stuck for hours, roads #flooded from Sectors to Sohna Road to SPR to Golf Course Extension Road . skyrocketing property prices #collapsing sanitation https://t.co/ZltgcAyZRQ pic.twitter.com/BMN5tC8zVp — मेरा गुड़गांव GurGaon 🇮🇳 (@MeraGurgaon) July 31, 2025

Officials said teams from Gurugram Police, GMDA, the Municipal Corporation, and DHBVN had been deployed to assist. According to the statement, desilting and water evacuation work were carried out on a war footing at locations like Narsinghpur service lane and Subhash Chowk. The municipal team remained active across affected zones during the rain.

The Gurugram Traffic Police, despite being drenched in rain, managed to regulate vehicular movement across several key junctions.

The city recorded 66 mm of rainfall on Thursday, with Kadi Pur and Harsaru tehsils receiving the highest at 122 mm.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured that officials were working to restore normalcy so that residents could resume their daily lives. He acknowledged that occasional disruptions in a city like Gurugram were natural, but stressed that the state government was committed to transforming it into a globally recognised city. Saini noted that earlier, waterlogging used to last up to 15 days — but now it typically clears within three to four hours.