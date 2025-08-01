Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos In Gurugram: WATCH

Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos In Gurugram: WATCH

Gurugram Floods: Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging and traffic chaos in Gurugram, flooding major roads like NH-48 and Golf Course Extension Road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 12:10 PM (IST)

Gurugram Floods Video: Gurugram has been grappling with severe waterlogging and near-flood-like conditions following continuous heavy rainfall since Thursday. The downpour inundated key roads and intersections, leaving vehicles stranded and commuters stuck in long traffic snarls across the city.

Several parts of National Highway 48 near Narsinghpur saw water levels rise up to 3 to 4 feet in the service lane. In Subhash Chowk, children were spotted swimming through the waterlogged streets.

 

A car struggles on a flooded Gurugram street.
A car struggles on a flooded Gurugram street.

Major areas like Golf Course Extension Road, Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, Udyog Vihar, and Old Gurugram were all affected, causing widespread traffic disruptions. Despite the downpour, Gurugram Traffic Police were out managing the situation on the ground.

Earlier reports had indicated minor waterlogging in Delhi-Gurugram stretches, but Thursday’s rainfall intensified the crisis. Near Sector 104 on the Dwarka Expressway, parts of the service lane were submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill. A commuter, Rajesh Goyal, said he was stuck for over 30 minutes on the Dwarka Expressway with no visible relief in sight. "The road was flooded, and vehicles couldn't move. Every time it rains, the true state of this so-called cyber city is exposed," he added.

The district administration issued a statement saying it was working to resolve the situation and mitigate public inconvenience. Water was reportedly cleared from several areas within an hour of the rain stopping.

Netizens vented their disappointment and anger on X.

"Waterlogged roads have turned the city into a nightmare — vehicles breaking down, commuters stuck for hours, roads flooded from Sectors to Sohna Road to SPR to Golf Course Extension Road. Skyrocketing property prices, collapsing sanitation," said an X user.

Officials said teams from Gurugram Police, GMDA, the Municipal Corporation, and DHBVN had been deployed to assist. According to the statement, desilting and water evacuation work were carried out on a war footing at locations like Narsinghpur service lane and Subhash Chowk. The municipal team remained active across affected zones during the rain.

The Gurugram Traffic Police, despite being drenched in rain, managed to regulate vehicular movement across several key junctions.

The city recorded 66 mm of rainfall on Thursday, with Kadi Pur and Harsaru tehsils receiving the highest at 122 mm.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured that officials were working to restore normalcy so that residents could resume their daily lives. He acknowledged that occasional disruptions in a city like Gurugram were natural, but stressed that the state government was committed to transforming it into a globally recognised city. Saini noted that earlier, waterlogging used to last up to 15 days — but now it typically clears within three to four hours.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram News Haryana Weather Gurugram Floods
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Trump Deserves Nobel For Ending India-Pak Conflict, Claims White House
Trump Deserves Nobel For Ending India-Pak Conflict, Claims White House
Cities
Ex- MP Prajwal Revanna Faces Verdict As Bengaluru Court Rules On Rape, Sexual Assault Charges
Ex- MP Prajwal Revanna Faces Verdict As Bengaluru Court Rules On Rape, Sexual Assault Charges
World
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up About 5-Month Depression After Divorce From Dhanashree Verma
'I Was Called A Cheater': Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Candid About Divorce, Depression & Rumours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Products, Impacting Automobiles and Smartphones | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget