Heavy Rain Triggers Ring Flood Alarms In Gujarat's Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch

Continuous heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Surat and Vadodara districts has worsened conditions, with rising water levels in the Narmada and Kim rivers sparking flood concerns. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain alert.

In Surat, Umarpada and Mangrol talukas are among the worst-hit. Over the past 24 hours, Umarpada recorded 8.5 inches of rainfall while Mangrol received 4 inches. The downpour has pushed the Kim river above the danger mark, flooding parts of Mota Borsara village in Mangrol and cutting off road links to several villages. Daily life has been severely disrupted due to waterlogging.

Vadodara district faces a heightened flood risk as well. The release of 4.5 lakh cusecs of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam has further swelled the Narmada river, threatening downstream areas. At Chanod, all 92 steps of Malhar Rao Ghat are now submerged. While the river is yet to cross the danger mark, relentless rain has intensified the situation.

In Dabhoi, Vadodara district, five inches of rain fell between midnight and 7 am, leading to traffic disruptions and waterlogged neighbourhoods. Officials have issued advisories, asking residents to move to safer places and take precautions.

Surat city has been lashed by intense rains, with several areas crossing 2 inches+ already!



Rainfall till now:



Varachha – 70 mm (2.75")



Adajan – 57 mm (2.24")



Katargam – 30 mm (1.18")



Udhna – 30 mm (1.18")



Conditions in Bharuch are also turning critical. Local sarpanch Pankaj Patel confirmed that after five lakh cusecs of water were released into the Narmada, the river level crossed 24 feet. If the rise continues, nearby villages face an imminent flood threat.

Meanwhile, other parts of South Gujarat continue to reel under heavy showers. Experts warn that if the intensity of rainfall does not ease, the situation could worsen in the coming days.

