Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Triggers Ring Flood Alarms In Gujarat's Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch

Heavy Rain Triggers Ring Flood Alarms In Gujarat's Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch

Heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Surat and Vadodara districts has caused flooding, with the Kim and Narmada rivers rising dangerously.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Continuous heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Surat and Vadodara districts has worsened conditions, with rising water levels in the Narmada and Kim rivers sparking flood concerns. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain alert.

In Surat, Umarpada and Mangrol talukas are among the worst-hit. Over the past 24 hours, Umarpada recorded 8.5 inches of rainfall while Mangrol received 4 inches. The downpour has pushed the Kim river above the danger mark, flooding parts of Mota Borsara village in Mangrol and cutting off road links to several villages. Daily life has been severely disrupted due to waterlogging.

Vadodara district faces a heightened flood risk as well. The release of 4.5 lakh cusecs of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam has further swelled the Narmada river, threatening downstream areas. At Chanod, all 92 steps of Malhar Rao Ghat are now submerged. While the river is yet to cross the danger mark, relentless rain has intensified the situation.

In Dabhoi, Vadodara district, five inches of rain fell between midnight and 7 am, leading to traffic disruptions and waterlogged neighbourhoods. Officials have issued advisories, asking residents to move to safer places and take precautions.

Conditions in Bharuch are also turning critical. Local sarpanch Pankaj Patel confirmed that after five lakh cusecs of water were released into the Narmada, the river level crossed 24 feet. If the rise continues, nearby villages face an imminent flood threat.

Meanwhile, other parts of South Gujarat continue to reel under heavy showers. Experts warn that if the intensity of rainfall does not ease, the situation could worsen in the coming days.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat Rain Gujarat Floods
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Cities
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Celebrities
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget