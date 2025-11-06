Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeadless Body Of Woman Found Near Luxury Apartments In Noida's Sector 108

Headless Body Of Woman Found Near Luxury Apartments In Noida's Sector 108

The body has since been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death. Investigators have launched a large-scale search in the surrounding area.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
In a chilling discovery, police in Noida found the headless body of an unidentified woman in a drain along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Sector 108 on Thursday. Authorities said the woman’s hands had been chopped off at the wrists, and her body was completely naked. The grisly find has sparked panic in the area, especially as the body was located near an open ground close to an upscale housing complex and the Sector 108 park. Police suspect the woman was murdered within the last 24 to 48 hours.

According to officials, the body was spotted by a passerby who alerted the police through the emergency helpline number around noon. “The caller said the body was floating in an eight-foot-deep drain at an isolated location,” a senior officer said.

“Upon receiving the information, a police team from Sector 39 Police Station rushed to the spot and found the naked body,” the officer added.

The body has since been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death. Investigators have launched a large-scale search in the surrounding area, but no clothes, identification documents, or personal belongings have been found so far.

“We have extensively checked the nearby area, but nothing associated with the body has been found,” said Jitendra Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 39. “Three teams have been formed to identify the woman.”

Police are now scanning CCTV footage from the locality to trace the suspect who dumped the body in the drain. One officer said it is likely the body was disposed of late at night, when there was little traffic on the expressway.

“The body was sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway to identify the woman and trace the suspects as soon as possible,” said Sumit Shukla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), Noida.

Police have urged anyone with information about a missing woman in the region to contact Sector 39 Police Station immediately.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
UP News NOIDA CRime News
