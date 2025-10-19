Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Haryana DGP Appeals To Parents After Getting Late-Night Call From Boy

Haryana DGP Appeals To Parents After Getting Late-Night Call From Boy

The DGP cited a 2021 Journal of Paediatrics study that linked more than two hours of daily screen exposure with an increased risk of depression and anxiety in children.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh: Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh has issued a cautionary message to parents about the dangers of excessive screen time for children, following a mistaken late-night phone call he received from a child.

Recounting the incident on X, Singh wrote, "Got a late-night call -- turned out the caller's child had dialled by mistake. Before hanging up, I reminded him: phones teach quick swipes, not slow smiles."

Using the episode to highlight the growing issue of screen addiction among children, the DGP shared a video titled 'The Impact of Too Much Screen Time for Kids' by psychologist Dr Rachael Sharman.

"Let kids grow with mud on hands, not glass in palms," he wrote, emphasising the importance of outdoor play and real-world social interaction.

Singh also cited a 2021 Journal of Paediatrics study that linked more than two hours of daily screen exposure with an increased risk of depression and anxiety in children due to disrupted sleep patterns and overstimulation of brain reward systems.

Elaborating on the findings, the DGP said, "The main mental health effects of screen time on kids include increased risks of depression and anxiety, particularly linked to video gaming and nighttime screen use, which disrupt sleep and activate brain reward pathways associated with ADHD behaviours."

He added that prolonged screen exposure can also lead to "emotional and behavioural problems such as aggression, low self-confidence, social anxiety, and difficulties in peer relationships, often creating a cycle where children use screens to cope with these challenges, further worsening their symptoms."

Singh further warned that excessive screen use can cause "decreased social coping skills, impaired emotional regulation, and developmental delays in language, cognition, and social abilities", especially when it replaces real-world interaction and outdoor activity.

"Limiting screen exposure and encouraging real-world socialisation is crucial for healthy mental development," he said, urging parents to take proactive steps in ensuring a balanced childhood for their kids.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
HARYANA NEWS Haryana DGP
Tags :
