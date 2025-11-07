Guwahati Police Enforce Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of Manipur PSC Main Examination

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





To ensure a smooth and transparent conduct of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2022, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The three-day examination is scheduled for November 7, 8, and 9, and will be held simultaneously at two locations, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) office in Guwahati and the Imphal Centre in Manipur. According to officials, a total of 199 candidates are expected to appear for the exam in Guwahati.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Imdad Ali, APS, issued the order on Wednesday, restricting public movement within 100 metres of the APSC examination centre.

Only candidates carrying valid admit cards, authorised examination officials, police personnel on duty, and designated government representatives will be allowed entry during the exam hours.

The restrictions will be in force from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm on November 8 and 9. The order aims to prevent any disturbance to the examination process and curb possible malpractices, including the use of mobile devices or social media for unfair means.

Authorities noted that past recruitment examinations had witnessed instances of external interference and misconduct, prompting tighter measures this year. The Guwahati Police emphasised that maintaining fairness and transparency in the recruitment process remains a top priority.

Any violation of the prohibitory order will attract legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has assured that all necessary arrangements are in place to uphold order and ensure the smooth conduct of the MPSC examination as per government directives.