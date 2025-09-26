Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGurugram Cop Booked After Drugs, Gun Found During Raid At House On Daughter-In-Law's Complaint

Gurugram Cop Booked After Drugs, Gun Found During Raid At House On Daughter-In-Law's Complaint

Meenu accused Ram of dealing drugs and weapons, and the family of attempted murder. The case is under investigation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gurugram, Sep 26 (PTI) A pistol, cartridges and nearly two kg of marijuana were seized from the apartment of an Exempted Assistant Sub Inspector (EASI) in the Gurugram Police Lines following a complaint by his daughter-in-law, police said on Friday.

The flat allotted to EASI Pokhar Ram was raided by a police team in the presence of a duty magistrate and ACP (city) Vishnu Dayal, they said.

An FIR was registered against Pokhar Ram and his family members at Civil Lines police station, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Meenu, wife of Ramjilal, the son of Pokhar Ram, she was harassed for dowry and assaulted by her in-laws. She alleged that her father-in-law was dealing in marijuana and illegal weapons and had even threatened her with a pistol.

She further alleged that her in-laws would often beat her and Ram would take items from the back room of the house. When she checked the room, she found some green substance inside it, police said citing the complaint.

"When I asked my father-in-law about it, he told me it was marijuana. He threatened to kill me if I told anyone about it. He even pointed a pistol at me and threatened to kill me," she said in the complaint.

She further claimed her husband, father-in-law and sister-in-law had also attempted to kill her by hanging her, police said.

"The case appears suspicious. The source of the drugs and weapons in the house remains under investigation. Further action will be taken after verifying the facts," a police spokesperson said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget