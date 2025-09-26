Gurugram Cop Booked After Drugs, Gun Found During Raid At House On Daughter-In-Law's Complaint

Gurugram, Sep 26 (PTI) A pistol, cartridges and nearly two kg of marijuana were seized from the apartment of an Exempted Assistant Sub Inspector (EASI) in the Gurugram Police Lines following a complaint by his daughter-in-law, police said on Friday.

The flat allotted to EASI Pokhar Ram was raided by a police team in the presence of a duty magistrate and ACP (city) Vishnu Dayal, they said.

An FIR was registered against Pokhar Ram and his family members at Civil Lines police station, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Meenu, wife of Ramjilal, the son of Pokhar Ram, she was harassed for dowry and assaulted by her in-laws. She alleged that her father-in-law was dealing in marijuana and illegal weapons and had even threatened her with a pistol.

She further alleged that her in-laws would often beat her and Ram would take items from the back room of the house. When she checked the room, she found some green substance inside it, police said citing the complaint.

"When I asked my father-in-law about it, he told me it was marijuana. He threatened to kill me if I told anyone about it. He even pointed a pistol at me and threatened to kill me," she said in the complaint.

She further claimed her husband, father-in-law and sister-in-law had also attempted to kill her by hanging her, police said.

"The case appears suspicious. The source of the drugs and weapons in the house remains under investigation. Further action will be taken after verifying the facts," a police spokesperson said.

