Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGreater Noida Woman Burnt Alive By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry, Dies

Greater Noida Woman Burnt Alive By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry, Dies

The victim's sister, married in the same house, alleged that Nikki was beaten unconscious by her husband Vipin and then set on fire on Thursday night over dowry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 10:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A horrifying case has come to the fore from Greater Noida where a woman was beaten up by her husband and in-laws and burnt alive for not fulfilling their dowry demands. Her husband, Vipin, has been arrested by the police as the prime accused in the case.

Based on the complaint of the deceased's elder sister, who is also married into the same family, a case was registered at the Kasana police station against the in-laws. The woman's mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law are absconding.

Videos of the assault have surfaced on social media showing Nikki's husband and mother-in-law assaulting her and pulling her by the hair. Vipin was not wearing a shirt and had blood on his stomach and back. In other chilling clips, Nikki can be seen walking down the stairs while on fire. Another video shows her sitting on the floor with her injuries clearly visible. 

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said that a memo was received at Kasana police station from Fortis Hospital on August 21 saying that a woman has been admitted with burn injuries and has been referred to Safdarjung. Following this, the police took immediate cognisance of the matter and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. However, the woman had died on her way to the hospital by then.

"The post-mortem was conducted. The family members cremated her. On the complaint of the deceased's sister, a case was registered at Kasana police station against the husband and his family... The police took action and took the husband, Vipin, into custody. Teams have been formed to arrest others... Further legal proceedings are underway," the ADCP said.

The victim's family is demanding justice for their daughter. Her mother told ANI that the in-laws used to demand vehicles and cash in dowry and assault her daughter. "Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us (the victim's family)... We want a death sentence for the accused," her mother demanded.

Meanwhile, family of the victim staged a protest outside the Kasana Police station demanding justice.

Son Watched As Father Set Mother On Fire

Nikki was allegedly assaulted and set on fire in front of her son. In a video that has surfaced online, her son recalled the attack and said, "They poured something on mumma, slapped her and then set her ablaze using a lighter."

According to a report by NDTV, the victim's elder sister said that they were being tortured by their in-laws who demanded Rs 36 lakh from them. She even alleged that she was also assaulted the same day before her sister.

"They told me, 'We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again'. I was hit several times and I was not in my senses the entire day," Kanchan said.

She further said that her sister was beaten unconscious by her husband and was set on fire. Kanchan said that she tried to save her but could not. "They threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious... I want justice," she added.

Nikki married Vipin in 2016 and her in-laws, residents of Greater Noida's Sirsa village, began torturing her for dowry just six months after the wedding.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh UP News UP Police Greater Noida News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
Cities
Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next 3 Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next 3 Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget