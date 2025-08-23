Greater Noida Woman Burnt Alive By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry, Dies

A horrifying case has come to the fore from Greater Noida where a woman was beaten up by her husband and in-laws and burnt alive for not fulfilling their dowry demands. Her husband, Vipin, has been arrested by the police as the prime accused in the case.

Based on the complaint of the deceased's elder sister, who is also married into the same family, a case was registered at the Kasana police station against the in-laws. The woman's mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law are absconding.

Videos of the assault have surfaced on social media showing Nikki's husband and mother-in-law assaulting her and pulling her by the hair. Vipin was not wearing a shirt and had blood on his stomach and back. In other chilling clips, Nikki can be seen walking down the stairs while on fire. Another video shows her sitting on the floor with her injuries clearly visible.

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said that a memo was received at Kasana police station from Fortis Hospital on August 21 saying that a woman has been admitted with burn injuries and has been referred to Safdarjung. Following this, the police took immediate cognisance of the matter and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. However, the woman had died on her way to the hospital by then.

"The post-mortem was conducted. The family members cremated her. On the complaint of the deceased's sister, a case was registered at Kasana police station against the husband and his family... The police took action and took the husband, Vipin, into custody. Teams have been formed to arrest others... Further legal proceedings are underway," the ADCP said.

The victim's family is demanding justice for their daughter. Her mother told ANI that the in-laws used to demand vehicles and cash in dowry and assault her daughter. "Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us (the victim's family)... We want a death sentence for the accused," her mother demanded.

Meanwhile, family of the victim staged a protest outside the Kasana Police station demanding justice.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP | Family of the deceased woman, who lost her life due to burn injuries, stage a protest outside the Kasana Police station demanding justice https://t.co/4sFXngxWdy pic.twitter.com/gBJ6b43ctW — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Son Watched As Father Set Mother On Fire

Nikki was allegedly assaulted and set on fire in front of her son. In a video that has surfaced online, her son recalled the attack and said, "They poured something on mumma, slapped her and then set her ablaze using a lighter."

According to a report by NDTV, the victim's elder sister said that they were being tortured by their in-laws who demanded Rs 36 lakh from them. She even alleged that she was also assaulted the same day before her sister.

"They told me, 'We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again'. I was hit several times and I was not in my senses the entire day," Kanchan said.

She further said that her sister was beaten unconscious by her husband and was set on fire. Kanchan said that she tried to save her but could not. "They threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious... I want justice," she added.

Nikki married Vipin in 2016 and her in-laws, residents of Greater Noida's Sirsa village, began torturing her for dowry just six months after the wedding.