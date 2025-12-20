Four Of Family Killed As Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle In UP’s Sambhal

Four members of a family were killed and one person was seriously injured in a road accident on the Agra–Moradabad highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm in the Bahjoi police station area when a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle near Khajra Khakam village. The collision triggered panic and mourning in the area, once again raising concerns over road safety on the busy stretch.

According to police, five people from the same family were travelling on a single motorcycle when the truck, allegedly moving at high speed, hit the two-wheeler from behind. The impact threw all the riders onto the road, leaving them critically injured. Local residents rushed to the spot and informed the police, who shifted the victims to hospital.

Bahjoi Station House Officer Sant Kumar said all the injured were taken to the Bahjoi Community Health Centre, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as Suresh (35), his wife Vimlesh (30), their son Pratik (15), and Sanjay (40), all residents of Kamalpur village under the Bahjoi police station area.

The truck driver, identified as Laxman (45), also sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police said preliminary investigations point to overspeeding as the cause of the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway.