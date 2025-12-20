Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFour Of Family Killed As Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle In UP’s Sambhal

Four Of Family Killed As Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle In UP’s Sambhal

According to police, five people from the same family were travelling on a single motorcycle when the truck, allegedly moving at high speed, hit the two-wheeler from behind.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Four members of a family were killed and one person was seriously injured in a road accident on the Agra–Moradabad highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm in the Bahjoi police station area when a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle near Khajra Khakam village. The collision triggered panic and mourning in the area, once again raising concerns over road safety on the busy stretch.

According to police, five people from the same family were travelling on a single motorcycle when the truck, allegedly moving at high speed, hit the two-wheeler from behind. The impact threw all the riders onto the road, leaving them critically injured. Local residents rushed to the spot and informed the police, who shifted the victims to hospital.

Bahjoi Station House Officer Sant Kumar said all the injured were taken to the Bahjoi Community Health Centre, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as Suresh (35), his wife Vimlesh (30), their son Pratik (15), and Sanjay (40), all residents of Kamalpur village under the Bahjoi police station area.

The truck driver, identified as Laxman (45), also sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police said preliminary investigations point to overspeeding as the cause of the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
SAMBHAL UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
India
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Cities
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget