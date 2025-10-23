Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFour Most-Wanted Bihar Gangsters Killed In Late-Night Encounter In Delhi

Four Most-Wanted Bihar Gangsters Killed In Late-Night Encounter In Delhi

The group belonged to the ‘Sigma & Company’ gang, led by Ranjan Pathak, and was wanted in several serious criminal cases across Bihar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rohini Encounter: A major encounter took place in Delhi’s Rohini area late Wednesday night, in which four most-wanted gangsters from Bihar were gunned down. The operation was jointly conducted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Bihar Police after receiving intelligence inputs about the gang’s movement in the national capital.

The exchange of fire occurred around 2:20 AM on the intervening night of October 22–23 near Bahadur Shah Marg, between Dr Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk in Rohini.

Notorious ‘Sigma & Company’ Members Identified

The slain gangsters have been identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21).

The group belonged to the ‘Sigma & Company’ gang, led by Ranjan Pathak, and was wanted in several serious criminal cases across Bihar. Except for Aman Thakur, who hailed from Karawal Nagar in Delhi, the others were residents of Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

Cops Suspect Plot Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Investigators suspect the gang was planning a major criminal conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. Acting on specific intelligence, the joint Delhi–Bihar police team intercepted them before they could execute their plans.

All four were neutralised in the exchange of fire. Police have launched further investigations to determine the extent of their network and possible links to other criminal activities.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rohini Delhi Encounter Sigma & Company Gang Sigma & Company Gang Encounter

