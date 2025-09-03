Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Flooding In Ghaziabad As Yamuna Flows Above Danger Level, Waterlogging Reported In Govt Offices

The Yamuna in Ghaziabad's Loni area has exceeded the danger mark, flooding farmlands. Heavy rainfall exacerbated waterlogging, impacting homes and government offices.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, with the water level touching 211 meters against the danger level of 209. While the river has not yet reached residential areas, floodwater has already entered farmlands in several villages.

Heavy rainfall has worsened the situation, leaving both urban and rural parts of Ghaziabad waterlogged. Even government offices have not been spared. In many areas, clogged drains have led to water collecting outside and even inside homes, disrupting daily life.

Authorities claim they are fully prepared to handle the situation. NDRF teams have been deployed, flood shelters set up, and control posts established. Relief camps and safe shelters are also in place.

However, officials warn that if rain continues and the Yamuna rises further, water could soon reach residential areas. High-rise societies are already reporting flooded basements, forcing residents to walk through waterlogged premises.

For now, the administration insists that all measures are under control and no compromise will be made on public safety. But with the weather department predicting more rain, the coming days could bring tougher challenges for both officials and residents in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, all schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district remained closed for students from nursery to Class 12 on Wednesday following a forecast of heavy rainfall.

The district administration on Tuesday issued an order directing the closure of institutions under the Basic Education Department, government-aided schools, and those affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and the Madrasa Board.

While students got the day off, the order made it clear that teaching and non-teaching staff in basic education and composite schools must still report to work on time and carry out their regular departmental duties.

Officials instructed schools to strictly adhere to the directive. The decision came after the district, along with other parts of the National Capital Region, experienced intense spells of rain over the past few days.

(With inputs from Vipin Tomar.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
