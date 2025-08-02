Fire Breaks Out At Medicine Factory In Kolkata, 10 Tenders Rush To Spot

A fire broke out at Dey’s Medical medicine manufacturing plant in south Kolkata on Saturday, following which ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Fire broke out at a medicine factory in Kolkata. Seven fire tenders are at the spot trying to put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/m50NIPHYVq August 2, 2025

The blaze was reported at around 4:00 PM at the Bondel Gate area where the plant is located. The thick black smoke from the flames engulfed the entire vicinity, officials said.

"Seven fire tenders have been deployed to control the fire. So far, there are no reports of anyone being trapped or any casualties," an official told news agency PTI.

Local police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, while firefighting crews continued to struggle to douse the flames due to the narrow lanes leading to the plant.

Several workers reported evacuating the premises after experiencing breathing difficulties caused by the thick smoke. They confirmed that maintenance work was underway at the time of the incident. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Authorities say the situation remains challenging, as the facility is believed to store large quantities of chemicals and other highly flammable substances, making it difficult to predict when the fire will be fully brought under control.

Meanwhile, the area’s municipal councillor noted that residents have repeatedly voiced concerns over hazardous material being stored in such a densely populated neighborhood, PTI reported.