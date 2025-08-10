Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ED Says Robert Vadra Used Rs 58 Cr From Gurugram Land 'Scam' To Buy Properties, Extend Loans, Settle Liabilities

The ED accuses Robert Vadra of receiving Rs 58 crore in proceeds from a Gurugram land deal, allegedly used for assets and investments.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 06:58 PM (IST)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told a Special PMLA Court in Delhi that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, businessman Robert Vadra, received ₹58 crore in alleged proceeds of crime linked to a controversial Gurugram land transaction. According to the ED’s prosecution complaint, ₹53 crore was routed through Sky Light Hospitality, while another ₹5 crore passed via Blue Breeze Trading.

The agency said the funds, allegedly generated from a scheduled offence, were utilised by Vadra to purchase immovable assets, make investments, extend loans, and settle liabilities of his group companies, news agency IANS reported.

The court has issued a notice to Vadra and scheduled August 28 to take cognisance of the complaint.

Properties worth ₹38.69 crore attached

The ED stated that its investigation led to the provisional attachment of 43 immovable properties valued at ₹38.69 crore, identified as either direct or value equivalent to proceeds of crime.

Directly linked assets, the agency alleged, include land in Bikaner (Rajasthan), units in Good Earth City Centre (Gurugram), Bestech Business Tower (Mohali), and residential units in Jay Ambe Township (Ahmedabad).

Under the “value equivalent” category, the attached assets reportedly include agricultural lands in Amipur (Faridabad), plots in Mayfield Garden (Gurugram), commercial units in Centrum Plaza (Gurugram) and Bestech Business Tower (Gurugram), spaces in India Expo Mart (Noida), an apartment in The Aralias (Gurugram), land in Bikaner, and commercial premises in Noida.

“These properties are owned by Robert Vadra, M/s Artex (Proprietor Robert Vadra), M/s Sky Light Realty Pvt. Ltd., or M/s Real Earth Estates LLP,” the ED told the court, adding that the total value of all attached assets is ₹38.69 crore, as quoted by IANS.

Alleged undervaluation, stamp duty evasion

The ED claimed that Vadra’s company, Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, purchased 3.5 acres in Shikohpur, Gurugram, from Omkareshwar Properties Private Limited for ₹7.50 crore, despite the land’s market value being ₹15 crore. The agency alleged that the sale deed falsely recorded the lower price and mentioned payment via cheque — a cheque which was never encashed.

By declaring the reduced value, stamp duty worth ₹45 lakh was allegedly evaded, an offence under Section 423 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Alleged quid pro quo with former Haryana CM

The federal agency further alleged that the deal amounted to a bribery transaction. It claimed Omkareshwar Properties transferred the land to Skylight Hospitality without actual payment, and in return, Vadra influenced then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to facilitate a licence for a housing project in Shikohpur village.

The ED has invoked multiple provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, including Sections 3, 23, 24, 44 and 45, seeking a maximum jail term of seven years for the accused along with confiscation of the properties.

Meanwhile, Vadra's office has said in a statement that the "proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witchhunt by the present government."

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
