Drunk Men Rest Inside Car, Found Dead The Next Morning In Noida

Two men were found dead inside a locked Hyundai Aura CNG car in Noida's Sector 62 on Monday afternoon, with initial police findings suggesting asphyxiation as the likely cause of death.

The incident came to light around 12:30 pm when police received a call alerting them about two unconscious individuals inside a parked vehicle near a park adjacent to a private school in Sector 62. Upon reaching the scene, officers found the car locked from the inside with the ignition key still in place. Both the petrol and CNG tanks were reportedly empty.

Victims Identified, Alcohol Suspected

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Sharma, 27, a taxi driver, and Laxmi Kumar, 50, a daily wage labourer. Both were residents of Prem Vihar in Khora Colony, Ghaziabad.

According to Sector 58 SHO Amit Kumar, preliminary investigation indicates that the two men may have consumed alcohol on Sunday night and chose to rest inside the vehicle. Family members had reported them missing since the previous night.

The circumstances suggest that the lack of ventilation and fuel inside the locked car could have led to suffocation. However, police have said that a post-mortem examination will provide a clearer picture regarding the exact cause of death.

Further investigation is underway.