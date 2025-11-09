Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDoctors Assaulted After Patient’s Death At Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital

Doctors Assaulted After Patient’s Death At Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital

Soon after the woman was declared dead, her son, Samir Abdul Jabbar Shaikh, reportedly became violent and attacked the on-duty medical staff.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tension gripped Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital in Juhu late Friday after the son of a deceased patient allegedly assaulted three doctors, leaving two injured and one hurt while trying to intervene.

According to police and hospital officials, 57-year-old Sajeeda Shaikh, a resident of Andheri, was brought to the hospital’s casualty department in critical condition. Despite doctors’ efforts to revive her through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and emergency procedures, she could not be saved.

Soon after she was declared dead, her son, Samir Abdul Jabbar Shaikh, reportedly became violent and attacked the on-duty medical staff. A statement issued by the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) said, "CMO Dr Gaurav Anandgaonkar was repeatedly hit on the face. Intern Dr Prashant Bhadke was also assaulted, while resident Dr Karan suffered injuries to his face, eyes, chest, and abdomen while trying to protect his colleagues."

BMC Doctors Association Announces Mass Leave

Following the attack, the BMC Medical Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced a mass casual leave and gave the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration a deadline until 5 p.m. on Monday to improve hospital security. The association demanded that armed security personnel be deployed at sensitive locations, warning of a mass protest across all civic hospitals if their demands are not met.

A senior doctor at Cooper Hospital said the patient, who had a history of heart attacks, was brought in around midnight. “Doctors immediately began CPR and other emergency measures, but her pulse did not return. An ECG later confirmed her death,” the doctor said.

In his complaint, Dr Anandgaonkar stated that treatment had begun even before formal admission. “While we were examining the patient, her son kept threatening us and warned of dire consequences if she wasn’t revived. When he was told about her death, he became aggressive and started hitting us,” he said.

CCTV Visuals Show Man Charging At Doctors

CCTV footage reportedly shows the accused charging at the doctors before being restrained by hospital guards and relatives.
The Juhu Police registered a case against Samir Shaikh for assaulting, abusing, and threatening medical staff, but released him after issuing a notice.

“He claimed the doctors were negligent and delayed treatment, which led to his mother’s death,” said a police officer.
Resident doctors at Cooper Hospital have expressed anger and fear over the attack. “It’s becoming increasingly unsafe to work in such conditions,” a MARD representative said. “Security is not negotiable. Without safety, it’s impossible to provide proper healthcare.”

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Mumbai News Mumbai Cooper Hospital Doctor Attacked Mumbai
