Delhi’s Lal Quila Metro Station To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Ongoing Blast Probe

The Lal Quila Metro Station in Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday, 12 November, as investigations continue into the explosion near the Red Fort that killed at least 13 people on Monday evening.

DMRC Statement on Closure

In a post shared on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced,

“Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on 12th of November also. All other stations are functional as normal. Please follow our social media channels for further updates.”

The closure comes as authorities maintain heightened security in the area following the deadly blast.

13 Dead in Red Fort Explosion

On Monday, 10 November, a high-intensity explosion tore through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in central Delhi, claiming at least 13 lives. The blast caused widespread panic and damaged several nearby vehicles.

Other Metro Stations Operational

Officials confirmed that all other metro stations across the city are functioning normally, with only the Lal Quila station remaining shut as a precautionary measure.

What We Know So Far

According to the Delhi Police, the blast occurred around 6:52 PM on Monday at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, close to Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station.

So far, at least four suspects have been detained in connection with the case. Investigators have also released CCTV footage showing a masked individual moving through a nearby parking area shortly before the explosion.