Two Suspects In Disha Patani’s House Firing Killed In Ghaziabad Encounter

HomeCitiesTwo Suspects In Disha Patani’s House Firing Killed In Ghaziabad Encounter

Linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang and wanted for multiple crimes, they opened fire on officers during a joint operation, leading to their deaths and the recovery of weapons.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 08:47 PM (IST)

Two men accused of firing shots outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence earlier this month were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Tronica City on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ravindra, alias Kallu, a resident of Rohtak, and Arun from Sonipat, both hailing from Haryana. Police said the duo were active members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang and were wanted in several criminal cases.

The firing outside Patani’s house took place around 3:45 a.m. on September 12, triggering panic in the locality. A case was registered at Kotwali police station, following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed police to crack the case swiftly under the state’s zero-tolerance policy on crime.

Based on CCTV footage, intelligence inputs, and crime records from neighbouring states, STF teams tracked the suspects. In a joint operation with the Delhi Crime Branch, the accused allegedly opened fire at officers. Both men sustained critical injuries in the exchange and later died in hospital.

From the encounter site, police recovered a Glock pistol, a Zigana pistol, and several live cartridges. Investigators said Ravindra had been linked to a series of past crimes, and efforts are underway to identify others connected to the gang.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 08:47 PM (IST)
Disha Patani Encounter
