Over 15 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ganga As Varanasi Marks Dev Deepawali

Varanasi’s ghats were illuminated on Wednesday evening as more than 15 lakh earthen lamps lit up the banks of the Ganga for Dev Deepawali 2025. The annual celebration drew thousands of devotees who came together to witness the city’s most prominent festival of lights.

From Namoghat to Assi, volunteers, women’s groups, local artisans, and residents joined efforts to light diyas across 88 ghats. The coordinated display created a continuous stretch of light along the river, reflecting the community’s shared devotion and participation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh attended the event, offering prayers and lighting diyas at the riverfront. They also greeted devotees and extended best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion.





Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kashi has become a global centre of faith, culture, and innovation. Dev Deepawali is not just a festival; it reflects our unity and commitment to preserving tradition.”









Eight major ghats, including Dashashwamedh, Namoghat, Assi, Panchganga, and Tulsi, hosted synchronised Ganga Aarti ceremonies. In addition, 97 landmarks across the city were illuminated as part of the celebrations.

The event was attended by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Amrit Abhijat, Special Secretary Eesha Priya, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Shukla, and senior tourism officials.