Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOver 15 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ganga As Varanasi Marks Dev Deepawali

Over 15 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ganga As Varanasi Marks Dev Deepawali

Varanasi celebrated Dev Deepawali 2025 with over 1.5 million lamps illuminating 88 ghats along the Ganga.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Varanasi’s ghats were illuminated on Wednesday evening as more than 15 lakh earthen lamps lit up the banks of the Ganga for Dev Deepawali 2025. The annual celebration drew thousands of devotees who came together to witness the city’s most prominent festival of lights.

From Namoghat to Assi, volunteers, women’s groups, local artisans, and residents joined efforts to light diyas across 88 ghats. The coordinated display created a continuous stretch of light along the river, reflecting the community’s shared devotion and participation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh attended the event, offering prayers and lighting diyas at the riverfront. They also greeted devotees and extended best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion.Over 15 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ganga As Varanasi Marks Dev Deepawali


Over 15 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ganga As Varanasi Marks Dev Deepawali

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kashi has become a global centre of faith, culture, and innovation. Dev Deepawali is not just a festival; it reflects our unity and commitment to preserving tradition.”


Over 15 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ganga As Varanasi Marks Dev Deepawali


Over 15 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ganga As Varanasi Marks Dev Deepawali

Eight major ghats, including Dashashwamedh, Namoghat, Assi, Panchganga, and Tulsi, hosted synchronised Ganga Aarti ceremonies. In addition, 97 landmarks across the city were illuminated as part of the celebrations.

The event was attended by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Amrit Abhijat, Special Secretary Eesha Priya, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Shukla, and senior tourism officials.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dev Deepawali UP News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
Cities
'Won’t Allow Any Khan To Be Mumbai's Mayor': BJP Leader After Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Victory
'Won’t Allow Any Khan To Be Mumbai's Mayor': BJP Leader After Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Victory
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget