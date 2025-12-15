Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents In Haryana’s Nuh; 4 Killed, Several Injured

Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents In Haryana’s Nuh; 4 Killed, Several Injured

The most serious accident took place on the Mumbai Expressway near Raniyala Patakpur village, where heavy fog led to a collision involving 10–12 vehicles and two trucks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several road accidents were reported across Haryana's Nuh district on Sunday morning (December 14) due to dense fog and poor visibility. At least two people died and more than half a dozen were injured in the accidents that occurred at multiple locations, severely disrupting traffic during the early hours.

The most serious accident took place on the Mumbai Expressway near Raniyala Patakpur village under the Pingwan police station area, where heavy fog led to a collision involving 10–12 vehicles and two trucks.

CISF Inspector Harish Kumar was killed on the spot in the crash. He was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Alwar, and his body was sent to Mandikhera Hospital for post-mortem. Another fatality, identified as Khalil from Jaipur, was also reported in the same incident. Four to five other people sustained injuries and were admitted to Mandikhera Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, police reached the scene and removed the damaged vehicles from the highway. Authorities said traffic movement on the expressway has since been restored and no congestion was reported.

In another accident on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near Banarsi village, close to pillar number 45, seven to eight vehicles collided with each other due to low visibility. Although no injuries were reported in this incident, several vehicles were damaged.

A separate collision was reported on the Delhi–Alwar road near Ghaseda village in the Nuh Sadar police station area, where a Haryana Roadways bus rammed into a tractor. No casualties were reported, but both vehicles suffered damage.

Dense fog covered the entire district on Sunday morning, significantly reducing visibility. Multiple accidents were reported at different locations along the Delhi–Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway. Officials said more than six people were injured across these incidents, while two deaths have been confirmed. Reports of additional accidents from other areas were also received.

The first day of intense fog in the winter season severely affected traffic conditions and led to a rise in road accidents. The administration has appealed to motorists to drive cautiously during foggy conditions and maintain reduced speeds to avoid mishaps.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Delhi Mumbai Expressway Haryana Accident Nuh
Read more
