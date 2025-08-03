Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Woman Shot By Rape Accused Out On Bail, Two Arrested In Vasant Vihar Attack

Delhi Woman Shot By Rape Accused Out On Bail, Two Arrested In Vasant Vihar Attack

A woman in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar was shot by a rape accused out on bail. Police arrest two suspects; the victim is in stable condition at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)

In a chilling act of retaliation, a woman in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Vihar was shot in broad daylight, allegedly by the very man she had accused of rape last year. The incident has once again raised troubling questions about the safety of survivors and the risks they face even after reporting crimes.

Survivor Shot In Retaliation

According to police officials, the woman, who works as a head manager at a popular salon, was attacked on Wednesday afternoon by two men on a black motorcycle. One of them, identified as 30-year-old Abuzair Safi, had recently been released on interim bail in the rape case filed by the same woman in 2024.

Safi, enraged by the criminal charges against him, allegedly fired a bullet that struck the woman in the chest. Despite the traumatic scene, she was quickly rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van and is currently in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

The shocking attack set off a swift police investigation. Officers recovered CCTV footage and relied on technical surveillance and social media tracking to identify and trace the suspects. By Thursday, police had arrested Aman Shukla, Safi’s accomplice. Safi himself was apprehended a day later on August 1, and officers also recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

"During interrogation, it emerged that Safi was enraged at the survivor for getting a criminal case registered against him. He had tried to contact her multiple times, but she refused to respond, which further aggravated his anger," said a senior Delhi Police officer involved in the case.

Vital Lead From The Crime Scene

An abandoned auto-rickshaw discovered near the crime scene led investigators to a key witness, the driver, Ranjeet Yadav. He recounted how he was ferrying the victim when she was shot, and how she was immediately transported for medical care by a nearby PCR van.

Police have registered a case at the Vasant Vihar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109(1) for attempt to murder and Section 3(5) for common intention. Provisions under the Arms Act have also been invoked.

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Delhi Crime News Vasant Vihar Crime Rape Accused Out On Bail Woman Shot Delhi Rape Case Attack
