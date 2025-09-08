Delhi Woman Donates Fetus To AIIMS After Miscarriage At Fifth Month

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Woman Donates Fetus To AIIMS After Miscarriage At Fifth Month

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman, whose pregnancy ended at its fifth month, donated the fetus to AIIMS-Delhi for research purposes.

Vandana Jain, from Delhi's Pitampura, decided to donate the fetus with her father-in-law, Suresh Jain, the president of Aagam Shri Foundation, which is engaged in organ donation initiatives, taking the lead to coordinate with hospitals and other organisations for making the arrangements.

"I promote awareness and facilitate organ donation through my organisation. So, when our family experienced this tragedy, we decided to come forward and donate the fetus for a larger cause," Suresh Jain said.

He said they contacted GP Tayal, the north head of Dadichi Deh Dan Samiti and expressed their intention. "They helped us get in touch with the anatomy department of AIIMS-Delhi," he said.

Sudhir Gupta, the vice president of Dadichi Dehdan Samiti, said volunteers and AIIMS officials worked in coordination with each other to complete the process.

The AIIMS arranged for an ambulance, which collected the fetus from a nursing home in Rohini, where Vandana had undergone an operation to remove the fetus.

"SB Ray, the head of the anatomy department of the AIIMS, contacted me to collect the body donation certificate," Jain said.

An AIIMS doctor said that fetuses can be used for research and training of the medical students.

"The Jain family showed that families can leave behind a legacy even during moments of grief and loss," Gupta said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
AIIMS Delhi DELHI NEWS
