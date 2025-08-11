Delhi Weather Today: Expect High Humidity, Isolated Showers In National Capital

The cloudy weather and light rain are likely to continue in Delhi on Monday, August 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is a possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The high humidity may also persist throughout the day, hovering between 63% and 76% till the afternoon, as per private weather forecaster Accuweather.

The IMD's latest bulletin for August 11 read: "The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively." The weather is likely to remain more or less the same till August 16 — cloudy and humid, with the likelihood of showers in isolated areas.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 33.6 °C, which was barely 0.6°C below the normal. However, the departure of the minimum temperature was significant. The minimum temperature recorded on August 10 was 23.8°C, a -3.2°C deviation from the normal.

The rain, which hit Delhi hard on Saturday (August 9), continued on Sunday in some places. As per the latest figures available with the IMD, a total of 26.6 mm rain was recorded till 8:30 AM on Sunday.

Delhi AQI Low

The air has been much cleaner since the rain on Saturday. Around 2:30 AM on Monday, the AQI was recorded at 91%. Most areas logged a sub-100 AQI. The exceptions were Dwarka, Jahngirpuri, Mundka, Okhla, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Pusa, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Mathura Road, where the AQI went above 100.

Delhi, in an attempt to bring down the pollution and improve air quality, is planning to conduct its first-ever cloud seeding operation, also known as artificial rain. The project, led by the Delhi Environment Department and IIT Kanpur, aims to induce rainfall by dispersing chemicals into clouds using modified aircraft. The trial was initially scheduled for July but had to be postponed to late August and early September due to the monsoon persisting well beyond early August.

Delhi's cloud seeding project will utilise a modified Cessna 206H aircraft to disperse a scientifically formulated mix of silver iodide nanoparticles, iodised salt, and rock salt into nimbostratus clouds. The aircraft will target polluted areas in Delhi and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. The flights are planned to last approximately 90 minutes and cover around 100 square kilometres.