Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ramlila At Red Fort From Sep 22 To Oct 3

With Ramlila and Dussehra festivities set to begin at the Red Fort grounds from September 22 to October 3, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions to manage the expected surge of visitors.

Officials said three major Ramlilas, including Lav Kush Ramlila, Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila and Shri Dharmik Ramlila, will be staged during this period. The grounds will also host amusement rides and food stalls, drawing large numbers of devotees, tourists and VIPs each evening.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, commuters have been advised to steer clear of Netaji Subhash Marg near the Red Fort and plan alternative routes in advance. Between 5 pm and midnight, commercial vehicles and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate Chowk, Daryaganj and Chatta Rail Chowk, rather than proceeding towards Lal Quila.

“Traffic movement will remain restricted on Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, and on Nishad Raj Marg, due to the heavy footfall expected at these three Ramlilas,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nishant Gupta.

If required, additional diversions will apply to private vehicles from Chhatta Rail Chowk, T-Point Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, Shanti Van Chowk and GPO Chowk on Lothian Road. Suggested alternative routes include Delhi Gate–Rajghat–Shanti Van–Hanuman Setu–Kelaghat–Chatta Rail, and Chatta Rail–Hanuman Setu–Salimgarh Bypass–Rajghat–Delhi Gate.

For visitors, designated parking has been arranged at Madhav Das Park, Tikona Park, Sunehari Masjid, Parade Ground, Dangal Maidan, Omaxe Mall and Church Mission Road. Vehicles with parking labels will have access to reserved spaces near Lahori Gate, 15 August Park, the rampart and the 4A Parking Area.

Authorities added that no e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws or cycle rickshaws will be permitted beyond Chhatta Rail Chowk and Delhi Gate on Netaji Subhash Marg. The nearest metro stations for those attending the events are Lal Quila and Jama Masjid.

Urging patience and cooperation, traffic police appealed to the public to rely on public transport and the Delhi Metro to ease congestion around the Red Fort during the celebrations.