Another Delhi School In Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat, Fourth Incident In A Week

The series of bomb threats to schools in Delhi has begun again after a brief pause. In the latest incident, a bomb threat was sent to a school in Dwarka Sector-7 via email on Friday morning. The alert was received by the Delhi Fire Service at 7 AM. Police and fire teams are currently at the spot conducting a search. This is the fourth bomb threat to Delhi schools in a week.

Previous Bomb Threats This Week

On Thursday, too, a bomb threat was sent to 5 schools, including BGS International Public School in Dwarka Sector 5.

Police teams and fire department officials rushed to the institutions to conduct a thorough search, but eventually it turned out to be a hoax.

Two large-scale threats were issued earlier this week. On Monday, more than 30 schools across the city received similar bomb alerts, all of which turned out to be false alarms. Barely 48 hours later, around 50 more schools were targeted through email. Among them were well-known institutions like DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodhaya Vidyalaya, Rahul Model School, Maxfort School in Dwarka, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and the Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

Terrorizers 111 Behind Threats

Investigators now believe the same group is behind this repeated pattern. According to police sources quoted by PTI, the emails originated from an outfit identifying itself as "Terrorizers 111", the same group linked to Monday's threats.

The messages followed a chilling template. The group claimed to have planted "high-yield C4 bombs" and timed charges inside classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and even school buses. They also boasted of hacking into IT systems, stealing student and staff data, and disabling security cameras.

Extortion In Cryptocurrency

But the threats didn't stop at intimidation. The email demanded $2,000 in cryptocurrency, warning that the explosives would be detonated within 48 hours if the payment was not made. The group even shared an Ethereum address for the transfer.

While investigators have so far treated these as elaborate hoaxes, the recurring nature of the threats has kept authorities on high alert and left parents deeply unsettled.