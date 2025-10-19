Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rename Delhi As 'Indraprastha': VHP Raises Demand In Letter To Minister Kapil Mishra

They also seek to rename the airport, railway station, and development board accordingly. The VHP also wants Hindu historical sites included in heritage walks and memorials for Hindu figures.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday demanded that Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha' to connect the national capital with its ancient history and culture.

In a letter to Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, the Delhi unit of the VHP has also demanded renaming Indira Gandhi International Airport as Indraprastha International Airport, Delhi Railway Station as Indraprastha Railway Station and Shahjahanabad Development Board as Indraprastha Development Board.

"The name of Delhi should be changed back to Indraprastha so that the name of the capital can be associated with its ancient history and culture," VHP Delhi prant secretary Suredra Kumar Gupta said in the letter.

"Names aren't mere changes; they mirror a nation's consciousness. When we say Delhi, we only see a period of 2,000 years. But when we say Indraprastha, we connect with a glorious history spanning 5,000 years," he said.

The VHP functionary demanded that Delhi's heritage walk should include forts, temples, and monuments of Hindu kings to ensure a "balanced presentation" of the city's overall history.

"Wherever there are memorials to Muslim invaders, Hindu heroes, sages, and sites from the Pandava period should also be introduced and memorials should be built near them," he said.

A "grand memorial" in the name of King Hemchandra Vikramaditya and a King Hemchandra Vikramaditya Military School should be established in Delhi, Gupta said.

The history of Hemchandra Vikramaditya and Indraprastha during the Pandava period should be included in Delhi's education curriculum, he added.

In the letter, Gupta said that these demands have been made based on the suggestions given by scholars, historians and public representatives at an event, 'Indraprastha Punarjagran Sankalp Sabha', held recently here. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
VHP Kapil Mishra Indraprastha DELHI
