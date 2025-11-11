Delhi Blast Victims Show No Signs Of Shrapnel Injuries Or Burn Marks, No Craters On Site: Report

Delhi was rocked by a powerful blast on Monday evening when an explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens.

While a police probe is underway to determine if the incident could be a case of a "suicide bombing" or a larger terror plot, initial investigation has revealed that no craters were found at the blast site and that the victims did not sustain any shrapnel injuries or burn marks, news agency IANS reported, citing Delhi Police sources.

The report also states that, as per the initial probe, the blast originated from the rear portion of the vehicle, which was carrying multiple occupants at the time.

According to police sources, the car involved in the blast was a Hyundai i20, which was allegedly driven by Umar Mohammad, a doctor from Pulwama. CCTV footage from the area showing the first image of the man behind the wheel moments before the explosion has also surfaced.

FIR Filed Under UAPA, Delhi On High Alert

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act in connection with the car explosion. Raids are also being carried out at multiple locations across the city amid high alert.

Police have also intensified security at key installations, including the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell and forensic experts have begun examining the debris to determine the cause of the blast. Authorities are maintaining tight security in the area while further forensic analysis is underway to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

Police suspect Umar’s links to a terror module in Faridabad, where a large cache of explosives was seized earlier. Preliminary findings also suggest that ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators may have been used in the explosion, PTI reported.

A police source told PTI that the materials used in the blast point to possible connections between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad module, from which about 360 kg of ammonium nitrate had been recovered on Monday.