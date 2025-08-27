Delhi Police Busts Visa And Crypto Fraud Rackets, Arrests Key Accused

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a fraudulent visa racket that allegedly duped Nepalese nationals on the pretext of providing employment opportunities in Serbia, said officials on Wednesday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh, two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while two others remain absconding.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday in another operation, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police busted an online investment fraud racket with the arrest of its key mastermind and associates, who allegedly duped unsuspecting investors of large sums through fake cryptocurrency schemes, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Aditya Gautam said that the case came to light after a complaint lodged by a 47-year-old stationery shop owner in Mahendru Enclave, who reported losing Rs 39.5 lakh after being lured with promises of high returns through a fraudulent crypto investment platform.

During the investigation, police identified a mule corporate account in a bank at Karol Bagh. The said account had Rs 10,00,000 credited on February 17, 2025, from the cheated amount and was already linked to at least nine complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Police said that the account holder, Krishan Kumar (42), alias Monu, a resident of Paharganj, had been evading arrest by frequently changing addresses and mobile numbers. He was apprehended on August 20. Based on his disclosure, police arrested his associate, Deepu (32), a resident of Gopalpur, the next day.

Investigations revealed that the mule account had been opened on Deepu's directions. Both men were taken into custody, they said, adding that the operation further discovered that Deepu was working with associates, including Arvind, Irfan and others. He used to arrange mule corporate bank accounts by convincing account holders that funds would come from gaming.

According to police, Irfan was responsible for monitoring account holders, while Arvind maintained links with cyber fraudsters who routed money through mule accounts. Arvind was found to be already in judicial custody in a case registered at Cyber West Police Station. With continuous efforts, Irfan was apprehended as well from Paharganj. All accused have been taken into custody, and the police were further investigating the case.

