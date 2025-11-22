Delhi Police Arrest 42 In Rs 254-Crore Cybercrime Crackdown Under Operation CyHawk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Police have arrested 42 people in southwest Delhi under a special drive against cybercrime for their alleged involvement in multiple inter-state fraud modules that duped victims of more than Rs 254 crore, an official said on Saturday.

The arrests were made during raids under Operation CyHawk, and the police said 23 FIRs were registered and 377 NCRP complaints were found linked to the accused.

A total of three laptops, two computer systems, 43 mobile phones, 17 passbooks, two cheque books, 14 debit cards and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash were recovered during the raids.

The police said the crackdown targeted modules involved in ATM fraud, 'digital arrest' scams, job-fraud operations, digital-marketing fraud, USDT-based laundering, cheque-withdrawal syndicates and large mule-account networks operating across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Technical analysis of mule accounts flagged by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) revealed suspicious activity in four private bank accounts in Kishangarh. The accounts were linked to fraud cases registered in Kolkata and Mumbai, following which a case was registered.

During the investigation, Asgar Ali (23) and Ankit Singh (26) -- both alleged mule-account suppliers -- were arrested. Their interrogation led the police to the alleged mastermind, Ravi Kumar Singh (31), who was arrested after a seven-day chase across Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Ravi allegedly operated fraudulent call centres in Noida and Kotla Mubarakpur, and lured victims through fake job advertisements for private airlines. He also routed proceeds of cheating through mule accounts with the help of another accused, Ravi Mishra, police said.

Three additional suspects -- Rajan Singh Negi (32), Kamlesh Pal (35) and a 24-year-old woman -- were arrested from a functioning call centre in Kotla Mubarakpur. Ten keypad phones, five smartphones, two laptops, one computer system and a register containing details of fraudulent transactions were seized.

In a separate case, an FIR was registered after it was found that bank accounts in the name of Rajesh Kumar were used to withdraw fraud proceeds in at least six NCRP complaints. Raids conducted in Mandawali and Najafgarh led to the arrest of Rajesh (31) and three accomplices -- Sajan Kumar (27), Akash Kumar (25) and Gopal Yadav (25).

The police recovered 17 passbooks, eight debit cards, three mobile phones and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash.

In another case, a current account opened in the name of Dynamic Dreams was found linked to 244 cybercrime complaints involving losses of about Rs 186 crore. A case was registered and one of the account holders, Ranjit Singh (41), was arrested after raids in Nilothi.

In another case, five bank accounts in the name of Gayatri Kumari (23) were traced to 23 cybercrime complaints. Gayatri was arrested from Dabri Extension, and her interrogation led to the arrest of Aman Bhardwaj (32), who police say helped convert the cheated funds into USDT cryptocurrency.

Further investigation is underway.

