Delhi Senior Citizen Robbed By Five, Including House Help, Armed With Toy Gun

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Five people, including a house help, have been arrested in connection with a robbery at an elderly woman's residence in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, police said on Friday.

While three accused — Sachin, Sandeep and a house help — were arrested in Delhi, suspects Akshay Kumar and Vikas Rathi alias Monu were apprehended from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

House helper's relative Kailash alias Ganju, who was also involved in the crime, is yet to be arrested.

Kailash allegedly told the domestic help that he was in need of money, following which they planned the robbery, according to officials.

"On October 5, the house owner, her (accused) helper, and one more lady were at home when the robbers, taking advantage of the unlocked door, entered the house. They locked the three women in the bathroom using a toy gun and fled with Rs 5 lakh," a senior police officer said.

Monu and Akshay, who carried out the robbery, are history-sheeters and have multiple cases against them, including an attempt to murder, the officer added.

During the probe, CCTV footage from a day before the incident showed four suspects, including Sachin and Sandeep, conducting reconnaissance near the older woman’s residence.

Investigation later revealed that the helper had allegedly provided insider information to the robbers.

“The house help was promised a share of the loot and had helped the accused plan the crime. She has been arrested, and Rs 5,000 was recovered from her,” a senior police officer said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Sachin and Sandeep from Baljeet Nagar and Kailash from Sagarpur.

Following their disclosures, police teams reached Bijnor and arrested Monu and Akshay Kumar.

The toy gun used in the robbery was also seized, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused and recover the rest of the stolen money, he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)