Delhi: Neighbour Arrested For Rape Of 18-Month-Old Girl In Bijwasan

A shocking and heartbreaking incident has been reported from Delhi, where a man has been arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The incident occurred in the Bijwasan area of South-West Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Kapashera police station regarding the incident. A police team was dispatched to the scene, where the toddler's mother, a tenant in the building, stated that her co-tenant and neighbour, identified as Sudhir, also known as Bittu (32), had taken her daughter to his room around 9 AM.

The accused, reportedly intoxicated at the time, locked the door from the inside. Shortly after, the child was heard crying from the room. When the door was opened, she was found unclothed and bleeding. Local residents quickly caught the accused, a native of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and handed him over to the police.

The community is outraged and demanding strict action against the accused. The police have taken the child and her mother to the hospital for a medical examination and have collected evidence from the crime scene.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are questioning him to ascertain if he has any prior criminal history.