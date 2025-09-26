Local Congress Leader Shot Dead After Argument In Delhi Park; Land Dispute Suspected

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A local Congress leader was shot dead by two unidentified assailants near a park following an argument that led to a physical altercation with them in south Delhi's Begumpur area on Friday morning, police said.

They also hit the 55-year-old man, who was on his daily morning walk, with a bat-like object before opening fire, they said. The gunshots created panic, with people running for safety.

A police control room (PCR) call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 9:53 am regarding the firing incident, they said, adding that a case has been registered in the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhpat Singh Kataria, a resident of Begumpur. He suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that Kataria had an ongoing dispute with some local slum dwellers over a piece of land in Begumpur. Family members and locals suspect this feud could be the motive behind the killing, though police have not confirmed it.

Kataria, a property dealer, is survived by his wife, Veervati, and son, Shivam, in Begumpur.

According to preliminary investigation, two men intercepted Kataria near the park, opened fire at him, and fled the spot on a motorcycle, police said.

“Kataria was walking in the park when two unknown men approached him. A verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. One attacker struck him with a bat-like object before firing three rounds from a pistol,” a police source said.

Police collected bullet casings and other evidence and are reviewing CCTV from inside and outside the park.

