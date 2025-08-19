Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday went to the Yamuna Bazar area to assess the waterlogging and flood situation. During her visit to the area, she waded into the knee-deep waters that had accumulated in the area and interacted with residents.

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, triggering a flood alert. Authorities attributed the rise in the water level to the release from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour.

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visits the Yamuna Bazar area to assess the situation as rising Yamuna water levels flood several homes pic.twitter.com/ZtdC6TY7L3 — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

During her interaction, Rekha Gupta assured the residents that there was no reason to worry as the floodwaters were receding. "This area is a part of the Yamuna floodplains and is a low-lying region. We had asked residents to move out, but they did not. This is why I thought of visiting the area. The only problem now is that electricity is out. The water should recede in one or two days."

"The water level was about to touch 206 metres, which is why it reached here. But it hasn’t risen further, which is a good sign. I checked the control room, and as water is coming in, it's also receding," she said.

#WATCH | On Yamuna water entering residential area in Yamuna Bazar, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "The situation is under control. The water level was close to 206 m in the morning, but it has not crossed this mark yet. The water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food… pic.twitter.com/dyim5hho6R — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

The Delhi CM said that medical relief points have been set up, and drinking water and food facilities are also available. Solar power points have also been arranged for the residents of the area.

She said there was no chance of the water rising any further. "Since it's a part of the Yamuna floodplains, water first enters this area. If residents want, they can shift. Arrangements have been made for them to move to nearby school buildings. There is no flood in Delhi. This was the maximum level the water could rise."

Chief Minister Gupta further said that she is available 24×7 for the people of Delhi. "Wherever there is any pain or suffering, we stand with them," she said.

She also assured that the situation is being continuously monitored from the control room and that telief and rescue teams are deployed with full alertness to handle any situation