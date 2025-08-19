Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'A Good Sign...': CM Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH

'A Good Sign...': CM Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assessed Yamuna Bazar's waterlogging after the river crossed the danger mark on Monday. She assured residents the water was receding and there was no reason to worry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday went to the Yamuna Bazar area to assess the waterlogging and flood situation. During her visit to the area, she waded into the knee-deep waters that had accumulated in the area and interacted with residents.

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, triggering a flood alert. Authorities attributed the rise in the water level to the release from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour.

During her interaction, Rekha Gupta assured the residents that there was no reason to worry as the floodwaters were receding. "This area is a part of the Yamuna floodplains and is a low-lying region. We had asked residents to move out, but they did not. This is why I thought of visiting the area. The only problem now is that electricity is out. The water should recede in one or two days."

"The water level was about to touch 206 metres, which is why it reached here. But it hasn’t risen further, which is a good sign. I checked the control room, and as water is coming in, it's also receding," she said.

The Delhi CM said that medical relief points have been set up, and drinking water and food facilities are also available. Solar power points have also been arranged for the residents of the area.

She said there was no chance of the water rising any further. "Since it's a part of the Yamuna floodplains, water first enters this area. If residents want, they can shift. Arrangements have been made for them to move to nearby school buildings. There is no flood in Delhi. This was the maximum level the water could rise."

Chief Minister Gupta further said that she is available 24×7 for the people of Delhi. "Wherever there is any pain or suffering, we stand with them," she said.

She also assured that the situation is being continuously monitored from the control room and that telief and rescue teams are deployed with full alertness to handle any situation

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Floods Delhi Waterlogging DELHI NEWS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'A Good Sign...': CM Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
'A Good Sign That...': Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
Cities
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
South Cinema
Gulshan Devaiah’s Intense First Look As Kulashekara Unveiled In Kantara: Chapter 1
Kantara: Chapter 1 First Look: Gulshan Devaiah Transforms Into Kulashekara
India
Sudershan Reddy Is INDIA Bloc's Challenger Against Radhakrishnan For Vice-President's Chair: All About Him
INDIA Is Backing THIS Ex-SC Judge As Challenger To CP Radhakrishnan For Vice-President's Chair
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget