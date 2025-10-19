Delhi Shocker: Pregnant Woman Stabbed To Death By Lover, Husband Kills Attacker In Retaliation

A violent dispute over an alleged extramarital affair ended in tragedy in central Delhi, leaving two people dead and one critically injured. The shocking incident unfolded late on Saturday night in the Ram Nagar area, when a pregnant woman was brutally stabbed to death by her lover in full public view, moments before her husband turned the knife on the attacker.

The victim, identified as Shalini, 22, was a homemaker and mother of two young daughters. Her husband, Akash, 23, an e-rickshaw driver, is now fighting for his life in hospital. The attacker, Aashu alias Shailendra, 34, was a known local criminal who, according to police, had been in a relationship with Shalini.

Investigators said Aashu was furious after Shalini chose to return to her husband, claiming she was pregnant with his child. “He was upset that Shalini had decided to live with Akash. He claimed the unborn child was his,” a senior police officer said.

According to police, the confrontation occurred when Akash and Shalini went to visit her mother near Qutub Road. Aashu suddenly appeared and launched an attack on Akash with a knife. When the blow missed, he turned his rage towards Shalini, who was sitting inside an e-rickshaw, and stabbed her repeatedly.

In a desperate attempt to save his wife, Akash intervened but was also stabbed several times. Despite his injuries, he managed to wrestle the knife from Aashu and fatally stabbed him.

Shalini’s brother, Rohit, rushed the couple to a nearby hospital while police transported Aashu to the same facility. Doctors declared both Shalini and Aashu dead on arrival, while Akash remains in critical condition, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

The grisly murder has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, leaving residents horrified by the public nature of the violence.

Police have registered cases of murder and attempted murder based on a statement from Shalini’s mother, Sheila, who recounted that her daughter’s marriage had soured a few years ago, during which time she became involved with Aashu. The two reportedly lived together for a period before Shalini reconciled with her husband and returned to live with him and their children.

According to investigators, Aashu’s anger had been simmering ever since. He allegedly believed Shalini’s pregnancy proved she was carrying his child, a claim she denied, insisting that Akash was the father. Police believe this dispute was the motive behind the deadly attack.