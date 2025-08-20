Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'Attacked' During Jan Sunwai At Her Home

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during the weekly Jan Sunvai at her residence, the BJP has claimed. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemned the attack.

The Delhi Police has apprehended one person and taken him to the Civil Lines Police Station in connection with the attack. The attack was condemned by the BJP and Congress who termed it "very unfortunate".

VIDEO | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked at a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines. Visuals from outside her residence.



Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the incident exposes women's safety in the national capital. "CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" he added.

A man who was also present during the Jan Sunvai said he had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over the sewer. "When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong," said Shailendra Kumar.