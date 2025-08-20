Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi CM Rekha Gupta 'Attacked' During Jan Sunwai At Her Home

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'Attacked' During Jan Sunwai At Her Home

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemned the attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during the weekly Jan Sunvai at her residence, the BJP has claimed. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemned the attack.

The Delhi Police has apprehended one person and taken him to the Civil Lines Police Station in connection with the attack. The attack was condemned by the BJP and Congress who termed it "very unfortunate".

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the incident exposes women's safety in the national capital. "CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" he added.

Witness Narates The Whole Incident

A man who was also present during the Jan Sunvai said he had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over the sewer. "When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong," said Shailendra Kumar.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta DELHI NEWS Jan Sunwai Rekha Gupta Attack Jan Sunvai
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'Attacked' During Jan Sunwai At Her Home
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'Attacked' During Jan Sunwai At Her Home
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Cities
No Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: BMC Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake
No Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: BMC Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake
India
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Haryana Cm Nayab Saini Recommends Cbi Probe In Manisha Murder Case
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert In Maharashtra, Monorail Service Disrupted In Mumbai
Breaking: Amit Shah To Present 130th Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha Targeting Crime In Politics
Breaking: Trump, Zelensky And Putin Meeting May Pave Way For Possible Ceasefire Talks
Breaking: Indian Diplomat Eldos Mathew Exposes Pakistan's 1971 Atrocities At Un Security Council
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget