Delhi CM Assures No Jhuggis Will Be Removed, Govt To Amend Policies To Housing For All

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said no jhuggis will be demolished in the city before its occupants are given permanent houses.

Addressing the 17th National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) national convention, the chief minister said her government will amend policies to ensure dignity and housing for all.

She laid out an expansive vision for transforming the face of Delhi during a seminar on sustainable development in the NCT titled "Growth Bhi, Green Bhi".

Gupta said her government will work with the private sector to transform Delhi's urban landscape, address long-pending developmental gaps and push the city towards double-digit growth through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

"Our vision is to convert all slums in Delhi into permanent homes," she said, urging the real estate developers to come forward with projects to build state-of-the-art infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, shopping complexes and housing units. The chief minister also called on the real estate industry to support initiatives such as installing parali-processing units to address pollution and improve Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI).

The city must now accelerate development with better schools, hospitals, roads, water and sewer lines, solar and rainwater harvesting systems, and a rejuvenated Yamuna, she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to fast-track Delhi's progress, Gupta said, "PM ne bola hai – Delhi aage badhegi toh desh aage badhega (The PM has said if Delhi progresses, the entire nation will progress)." All ministers are working 16 to 18 hours a day to help Delhi catch up with the pace of other states and cities that have outpaced the national capital over the years, she added.

Referring to decades of developmental neglect, the chief minister said, "The people of Delhi lost a lot in those 27 years. Now, we have to give Delhi a fresh start from zero." Gupta assured during the event that not a single slum will be demolished until its occupants are provided with permanent housing.

"Har ek ko makaan denge, aur ek bhi jhuggi tootne nahi denge' (We will not let any jhuggis get demolished and everyone will get a permanent home),” she said.

The chief minister also criticised outdated labour regulations, particularly the 1954 rule that restricted women from working night shifts.

"It should be a woman's choice whether to work at night or not. The government cannot impose decisions on them," she said, announcing the Delhi government has removed that restriction to ensure greater opportunities for women, while also promising safe working environments.

Gupta said her government is working to simplify licensing systems and streamline approval processes to boost investments and infrastructure projects in the capital.

"With a double-engine government, we will propel Delhi towards double-digit growth," she added.

The chief minister said Delhi is the capital of India and "it deserves faster development, better infrastructure, technology and better lives for its residents".

"But now, we have a chance to rebuild and make it right," she added.

