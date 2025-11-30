Cyclone Ditwah Close To Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts, 3 Killed In TN Amid Heavy Rains: Updates
The storm is near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, causing three deaths. Rescue teams are deployed, and Tamil Nadu offers aid to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, which has suffered significant loss.
Heavy rain and powerful winds pounded parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday, as Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal moved steadily toward India’s eastern seaboard. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.
According to the IMD, coastal regions should prepare for intense showers and stormy conditions as the system advances closer to land. Heavy rainfall is also likely to impact isolated areas of Rayalaseema, while pockets of Kerala, Mahe, and Telangana may see significant downpours.
Cyclone Ditwah: Key Updates
- The IMD said the storm’s centre is currently positioned about 80 km away from the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline.
- Cyclone Ditwah is located near latitude 11.5°N and longitude 80.6°E, roughly 100 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, 110 km northeast of Karaikal, 100 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 150 km north-northeast of Vedaranniyam and 170 km south-southeast of Chennai.
- The system tracked almost directly north through Sunday morning at approximately 7 kmph. The IMD expects it to edge even closer, within 60 km by the afternoon and 30 km by evening, from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.
- Three people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as the downpour intensified, according to the state government, cited by PTI.
- The National Disaster Response Force has deployed specialised rescue teams in high-risk districts across Tamil Nadu, with additional units airlifted to Chennai to prepare for potential urban flooding and structural collapses, ANI reported.
- Sri Lanka has suffered severe devastation from the cyclone’s impact, 212 deaths have been recorded so far, with another 218 individuals still missing since Thursday, according to the country’s Disaster Management Centre, as reported by PTI.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the state stands ready to assist Sri Lanka with food and essential medical supplies through the Central government. He added that efforts are underway to bring home stranded Tamil Nadu residents from the island nation via the Commissionerate for Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.
- As the cyclone edges closer to the coast, emergency crews, residents, and authorities remain on high alert, hoping the storm weakens but preparing for the worst.