Cyclone Ditwah Close To Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts, 3 Killed In TN Amid Heavy Rains: Updates

Heavy rain and powerful winds pounded parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday, as Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal moved steadily toward India’s eastern seaboard. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

According to the IMD, coastal regions should prepare for intense showers and stormy conditions as the system advances closer to land. Heavy rainfall is also likely to impact isolated areas of Rayalaseema, while pockets of Kerala, Mahe, and Telangana may see significant downpours.

Cyclone Ditwah: Key Updates