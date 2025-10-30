Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Chokes As AQI At Akshardham Hits 409, Falls In 'Severe' Category: WATCH

Delhi’s air quality plunges as AQI at Akshardham hits 409 in the ‘Severe’ category; smog, cold, and stagnant winds worsen pollution across NCR.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The national capital woke up to another day wrapped in a dense blanket of smog and pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Akshardham touching an alarming 409, categorised as ‘Severe’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The figure underscores Delhi’s deepening air crisis, as residents continue to struggle with stinging eyes, breathing difficulties, and poor visibility.

Other key monitoring stations also reported distressing numbers on Thursday morning, India Gate recorded an AQI of 319, while Lodhi Road stood at 325, both falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category. The situation is equally grim across the National Capital Region (NCR), with Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad reporting ‘Very Poor’ air quality levels, prompting health warnings for sensitive groups and the elderly.

Residents Battle Smog And Cold

The combination of rising chill, thick smog, and stagnant air has turned the city’s mornings and evenings into a health hazard. Residents across Delhi-NCR have complained of irritation in the eyes and throat, breathing trouble, and restricted outdoor movement.

Authorities have begun deploying truck-mounted water sprinklers and anti-smog guns in several parts of the city to settle dust and reduce particulate matter, but experts caution that these measures may offer only temporary relief.

Weather Worsens The Pollution Trap

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is currently under the influence of multiple weather systems. The cyclone ‘Michaung’ (locally called Montha) has made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, while a Western Disturbance remains active over the northern hills. These conditions are causing cloudy skies, mist, and light rain in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 27°C and 29°C, while the minimum may range from 17°C to 21°C across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida. Despite the mild weather, the IMD notes that no significant fog has been forecast, though dense haze and mist will persist during the morning and daytime hours.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Air Quality Index Delhi Delhi AQI 409 Akshardham AQI Severe
