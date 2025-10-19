Delhi Chokes Ahead Of Diwali, AQI Crosses 400-Mark In Some Places

Delhi AQI Today: As winter approaches, Delhi’s air quality continued to worsen for the sixth straight day on Sunday, with pollution levels reaching alarming levels across the city. Several areas reported Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories, while some localities tipped into the ‘severe’ range a day before Diwali.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Akshardham area recorded an AQI of 426, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, one of the highest readings of the season. Anand Vihar followed closely with 418, while Barapulla registered 290, falling under the ‘poor’ category.

Water sprinklers were deployed at India Gate, where the AQI stood at 269 on Sunday morning, in an effort to reduce dust and rising particulate matter.

At 9:30 a.m., AQI readings across Delhi were as follows:

Dwarka Sector 8: 335

IGI Airport: 288

Dilshad Garden, Jahangirpuri: 318

Mandir Marg: 260

Nehru Nagar: 310

Delhi University North Campus: 270

Punjabi Bagh: 313

Pusa: 318

RK Puram: 323

Siri Fort: 318

Vivek Vihar: 351

Wazirpur: 364

Anand Vihar: 430

Burari Crossing: 278

On Saturday, Delhi’s overall average AQI stood at 268, placing it in the ‘poor’ zone. However, nine of the capital’s 38 monitoring stations had already entered the ‘very poor’ category, with Anand Vihar (389), Wazirpur (351), Jahangirpuri (310), and Dwarka (310) among the most polluted.

Authorities have warned that air quality could deteriorate further on and after Diwali due to increased emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and low wind speeds that trap pollutants close to the ground.