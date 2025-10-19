Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Chokes Ahead Of Diwali, AQI Crosses 400-Mark In Some Places

Delhi Chokes Ahead Of Diwali, AQI Crosses 400-Mark In Some Places

The Akshardham area recorded an AQI of 426, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, one of the highest readings of the season.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi AQI Today: As winter approaches, Delhi’s air quality continued to worsen for the sixth straight day on Sunday, with pollution levels reaching alarming levels across the city. Several areas reported Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories, while some localities tipped into the ‘severe’ range a day before Diwali.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Akshardham area recorded an AQI of 426, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, one of the highest readings of the season. Anand Vihar followed closely with 418, while Barapulla registered 290, falling under the ‘poor’ category.

Water sprinklers were deployed at India Gate, where the AQI stood at 269 on Sunday morning, in an effort to reduce dust and rising particulate matter.

At 9:30 a.m., AQI readings across Delhi were as follows:

Dwarka Sector 8: 335

IGI Airport: 288

Dilshad Garden, Jahangirpuri: 318

Mandir Marg: 260

Nehru Nagar: 310

Delhi University North Campus: 270

Punjabi Bagh: 313

Pusa: 318

RK Puram: 323

Siri Fort: 318

Vivek Vihar: 351

Wazirpur: 364

Anand Vihar: 430

Burari Crossing: 278

On Saturday, Delhi’s overall average AQI stood at 268, placing it in the ‘poor’ zone. However, nine of the capital’s 38 monitoring stations had already entered the ‘very poor’ category, with Anand Vihar (389), Wazirpur (351), Jahangirpuri (310), and Dwarka (310) among the most polluted.

Authorities have warned that air quality could deteriorate further on and after Diwali due to increased emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and low wind speeds that trap pollutants close to the ground.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anand Vihar AQI Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI Diwali Pollution Delhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Cricket
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Australia Wins Toss, Chooses To Bowl First
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Australia Wins Toss, Chooses To Bowl First
Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget