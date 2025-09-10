Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student, Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student, Arrested

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking incident has come to light in Delhi’s Maurice Nagar area, where a cab driver allegedly misbehaved and masturbated in front of an Ambedkar University student while driving. Police registered an FIR on Monday and arrested the accused driver Shankar. They also seized the cab. 

The 22-year-old student, who is originally from Bengaluru, is pursuing her post-graduation from Ambedkar University, located at Kashmiri Gate. Two months ago, she moved into a rented accommodation in the Model Town area. On Monday, when she had to go to the university, she booked a cab through an app as she was running late. The app showed a waiting time of around 10 minutes. In the meantime, the cab driver, Shankar, called her and requested that she not cancel the booking.

Cab Driver Asked Student To Sit In Front Seat 

The victim stated that the driver’s behaviour appeared normal until she got into the cab. He asked her to sit in the front seat, but she refused and sat in the back. During their conversation, the driver learned that she was from South India. After this, he began acting inappropriately. The accused repeatedly tried to touch her and made lewd remarks. The situation worsened when the driver began masturbating inside the cab.

The student raised an alarm, but the driver did not stop the vehicle. After driving some distance, he finally halted the cab at Delhi University’s North Campus. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the terrified student quickly got out of the car and ran away. After reaching some distance, she called her acquaintances and, along with her friends, went to the Maurice Nagar police station to lodge a written complaint.

Based on her complaint, police arrested the driver. Investigation revealed that Shankar, 48, is a resident of Malka Ganj. The Maurice Nagar police seized the cab and conducted forensic and crime team investigations to collect evidence. Meanwhile, the victim has also been provided counselling.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
